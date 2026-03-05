GE Shipping shares advance 6% on move to expand fleet with Japanese vessel

Shares of Great Eastern Shipping Co. rose over 6 per cent on Thursday after it agreed to acquire a 2014-built Japanese Kamsarmax dry bulk carrier of 81,094 deadweight tonnage, funded through internal accruals.

The company's stock rose as much as 6.15 per cent during the day to ₹1,437.9 per share, the biggest intraday gain since January 30 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 3.7 per cent higher at ₹1,405.9 apiece, compared to a 0.59 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 12:48 PM.

Shares of the company rose for the second straight session and currently trade at 4.1 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 24 per cent this year, compared to a 6 per cent decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. Great Eastern Shipping Co has a total market capitalisation of ₹20,667.9 crore.

GE Shipping to buy Kamsarmax dry bulk carrier GE Shipping has agreed to acquire a secondhand Kamsarmax dry bulk carrier of about 81,094 deadweight tonnage, with delivery expected by the first quarter of FY27, according to an exchange filing. The 2014 Japanese-built vessel will be funded entirely through internal accruals and is aimed at expanding the company's fleet. Following the acquisition, GE Shipping's owned fleet stands at 41 vessels, including 27 tankers and 14 dry bulk carriers, with a total capacity of about 3.25 million deadweight tonnage. The company said its fleet utilisation is currently close to 100 per cent. Separately, the company has also contracted to sell the very large gas carrier 'Jag Vishnu', with the transaction expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of FY26.