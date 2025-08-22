Gem Aromatics IPO allotment today; check status online, GMP, listing date

Gem Aromatics IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment of shares for the initial public offering (IPO) of speciality ingredients manufacturer Gem Aromatics is expected to be finalised on August 22, 2025. The mainline public issue closed for public bidding on Thursday, August 21, 2025. Gem Aromatics IPO received a strong response from the investors, getting subscribed by only 30.27 times.

According to data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the issue reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was booked 55.28 times, non-institutional investors (NIIs) portion was subscribed 45.06 times and the retail investors portion was booked 10.31 times.

Following the allotment, investors can check their status on the official websites of the NSE, BSE and Kfin Technologies, the registrar of the issue. Additionally, investors can follow the direct links given below to check the Grem Aromatics IPO allotment status directly: Check Gem Aromatics IPO allotment status on BSE: bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx Check Gem Aromatics IPO allotment status on NSE: nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids Check Gem Aromatics IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies: ipostatus.kfintech.com/ Gem Aromatics IPO listing date Gem Aromatics IPO opened for bidding on Tuesday, August 19, and closed on Thursday, August 21. Once the allotment is finalised, successful bidders will have their demat accounts credited on Monday, August 25. For applicants who are not allotted any shares, the refund process will also begin on the same day. Shares of Gem Aromatics will make their debut on the exchanges, BSE and NSE, tentatively on Tuesday, August 26.