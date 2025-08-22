Home / Markets / News / Gem Aromatics IPO allotment today; check status online, GMP, listing date

Gem Aromatics IPO allotment today; check status online, GMP, listing date

Gem Aromatics IPO allotment: Investors can check their status on the official websites of the NSE, BSE and Kfin Technologies

ipo market listing share market
Gem Aromatics IPO allotment
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 10:25 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Gem Aromatics IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment of shares for the initial public offering (IPO) of speciality ingredients manufacturer Gem Aromatics is expected to be finalised on August 22, 2025. The mainline public issue closed for public bidding on Thursday, August 21, 2025. Gem Aromatics IPO received a strong response from the investors, getting subscribed by only 30.27 times. 
 
According to data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the issue reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was booked 55.28 times, non-institutional investors (NIIs) portion was subscribed 45.06 times and the retail investors portion was booked 10.31 times. 
 
Following the allotment, investors can check their status on the official websites of the NSE, BSE and Kfin Technologies, the registrar of the issue. Additionally, investors can follow the direct links given below to check the Grem Aromatics IPO allotment status directly:
 
Check Gem Aromatics IPO allotment status on BSE: bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
 
Check Gem Aromatics IPO allotment status on NSE: nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids
 
Check Gem Aromatics IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies: ipostatus.kfintech.com/

Gem Aromatics IPO listing date

Gem Aromatics IPO opened for bidding on Tuesday, August 19, and closed on Thursday, August 21. Once the allotment is finalised, successful bidders will have their demat accounts credited on Monday, August 25. For applicants who are not allotted any shares, the refund process will also begin on the same day. Shares of Gem Aromatics will make their debut on the exchanges, BSE and NSE, tentatively on Tuesday, August 26. 

Gem Aromatics IPO grey market premium (GMP) 

According to sources tracking unofficial markets, the unlisted shares of Gem Aromatics were trading at ₹353 in the grey market, commanding a marginal premium of ₹28 or 8.6 per cent. This indicates a positive listing for the Gem Aromatics shares, but the estimates may vary, as the grey market is unregulated.

About Gem Aromatics

Gem Aromatics is a manufacturer of specialty ingredients, including essential oils, aroma chemicals, and value-added derivatives, with over two decades of experience. Its client portfolio includes names like Colgate-Palmolive, Dabur, Patanjali, SH Kelkar, Rossari Biotech, and Symrise, among others. The company operates three advanced manufacturing facilities in Uttar Pradesh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Gujarat.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Titagarh, Texmaco Rail gain up to 5%; good time to buy railway stocks?

Apollo Hospitals shares fall as 1.3% equity change hands; check seller here

Wipro shares volatile on $375 mn HARMAN DTS acquisition; analysts weigh in

Rupee extends losses for third straight day; opens lower at 87.35/$

Vikram Solar IPO allotment today: Step-by-step guide to check status online

Topics :Stock MarketIPOsIPO allotmentIPO GMPMarkets

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 10:24 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story