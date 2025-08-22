Apollo Hospitals shares fall as 1.3% equity change hands; check seller here

Shares of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd fell nearly 1 per cent on Friday after about 1.9 million shares changed hands in two pre-market block deals.

The hospital company's stock fell as much as 0.94 per cent during the day to ₹7,852 per share, the biggest intraday fall since August 8 this year. The stock pared losses to trade 0.45 per cent lower at ₹7,875 apiece, compared to a 0.50 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 9:36 AM.

Track LIVE Stock Market Updates Here Shares of the company snapped a six-day winning streak and currently trade at 3 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 8 per cent this year, compared to a 5.5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Apollo Hospitals has a total market capitalisation of ₹1.1 trillion.

Apollo Hospitals block deal The company had about 1.9 million shares, or 1.32 per cent equity change hands on NSE in two pre-market block trades, according to Bloomberg data. The buyers and sellers were not immediately known were not officially known. However, Bloomberg reported that Apollo Hospitals promoter sold a 1.3 per cent stake for ₹7,850 per share, quoting the term sheet. Promoter and Managing Director Suneeta Reddy is likely to sell her 1.25 per cent stake in the company, valued at ₹1,395 crore, Business Standard reported earlier. ALSO READ: Rupee extends losses for third straight day; opens lower at 87.35/$ Currently, Reddy holds a 3.36 per cent direct stake in Apollo Hospitals , valued at around Rs 3,828 crore based on the company’s market capitalisation of Rs 1.14 trillion. Following the stake sale, her holding in Apollo will reduce to 2.11 per cent. Her sisters, Preetha Reddy, Shobana Kamineni, and Sangita Reddy, hold 0.73 per cent, 1.56 per cent, and 1.69 per cent stakes, respectively, in the company.