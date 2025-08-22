Vikram Solar IPO allotment today: Step-by-step guide to check status online

Vikram Solar IPO allotment today:
The share allotment of Vikram Solar's initial public offering (Vikram Solar IPO)
is likely to be finalised today, August 22. The public offering, valued at around ₹2,079.37 crore, received strong demand from investors. Offered at a price band of ₹315–₹332 per share, with a lot size of 45 shares, the issue was subscribed 54.63 times
by the end of the subscription period, riding on the back of qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) who oversubscribed the category reserved for them by 142.79 times.
This was followed by non-institutional investors (NIIs) and retail investors, who oversubscribed their reserved categories by 50.90 times and 7.65 times, respectively.
After bidding for the IPO, the next step is the allotment of shares. Investors who have applied for the Vikram Solar IPO can check the share allotment status on the official BSE or NSE websites, or on the MUFG Intime India website (formerly Link Intime India), the registrar for the issue.
How to check Vikram Solar allotment status online on BSE – Step-by-step guide
Step 1: Visit the BSE website
Open your web browser and go to https://www.bseindia.com/
Step 2: Navigate to the Application Status Check
Click on the 'Investors' tab in the top menu bar. From the dropdown menu, select 'IPO' and then 'Application Status Check.'
Alternatively, you can directly access the link:
Step 3: Enter the required information
In the 'Issue Type' field, select 'Equity'. In the 'Company Name' field, type 'Vikram Solar Limited'.
Enter either your PAN number or your application number.
Step 4: Click 'Search'
Once you've filled in the necessary details, click the 'Search' button.
Step 5: View the allotment status
The website will display your allotment status, indicating whether you have been allotted shares or not.
On securing the allotment of the IPO, you will receive the credit of equivalent shares in your Demat account.
Check Vikram Solar IPO allotment status online on registrar’s website – Direct link
Investors can check the allotment status of Vikram Solar IPO online by visiting the official website of the registrar:
Check Vikram Solar IPO allotment status online on NSE
Further, investors can also check the Vikram Solar IPO allotment status on the NSE by visiting:
Vikram Solar IPO grey market premium (GMP) today
Ahead of the allotment, the unlisted shares of Vikram Solar were commanding a solid premium in the grey market on Friday. Sources tracking grey market activity revealed that the company’s unlisted shares were exchanging hands at around ₹377 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹45 per share, or 13.55 per cent over the upper end of the issue price.
Vikram Solar IPO listing forecast
Shares of Vikram Solar are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Tuesday, August 26, 2025. The current grey market trends indicate a favourable listing for the company's shares. Should the current GMP hold, the company's shares may yield a return of over 13 per cent upon listing to the investors who placed their money in the IPO.
About Vikram Solar
Incorporated in 2005 and headquartered in Kolkata, Vikram Solar is one of India's largest solar module manufacturers. Its primary business is the manufacturing of solar photovoltaic (PV) modules, but it also offers a full range of services, including engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) for solar power plants, as well as operations and maintenance.
The company is the largest pure-play module manufacturer in India, with 4.50 GW of installed manufacturing capacity and an enlisted capacity of 2.85 GW as per MNRE’s approved list of modules and manufacturers, as of June 30, 2025.