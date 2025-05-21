Wednesday, May 21, 2025 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gland Pharma consolidated net profit declines 3.06% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 9:10 AM IST

Sales decline 7.32% to Rs 1424.91 crore

Net profit of Gland Pharma declined 3.06% to Rs 186.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 192.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 7.32% to Rs 1424.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1537.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 9.57% to Rs 698.53 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 772.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.85% to Rs 5616.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5664.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1424.911537.45 -7 5616.505664.72 -1 OPM %24.3923.33 -22.5923.53 - PBDT384.09390.84 -2 1440.531477.11 -2 PBT288.33298.23 -3 1062.661132.54 -6 NP186.54192.42 -3 698.53772.46 -10

First Published: May 21 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

