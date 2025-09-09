Glenmark Pharma shares rise as arm receives an upfront payment of $700 mn

The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹59,092.85 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹2,286.15 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹1,274.7.

The buying on the counter came after the company’s subsidiary Ichnos Glenmark Innovation received an upfront payment of $700 million from AbbVie.

The payment was in accordance with the agreed contractual terms and was made towards an exclusive

global licensing agreement for Ichnos Glenmark Innovation’s lead investigational asset, across North America, Europe, Japan, and Greater China markets.

Glenn Saldanha, Chairman and Managing Director, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, in its Q1 note said: “The recent IGI–AbbVie global licensing agreement for ISB 2001 is a strong validation of our innovation capabilities. We remain confident in our strategy to drive growth across our markets while advancing our branded, specialty, and innovative products.”