Global equity funds witness first weekly outflows in eight weeks
Fund flow data points to deterioration in risk appetite towards EM & commodity-linked themes, says Elara CapitalSamie Modak Mumbai
Fund flow data points to deterioration in risk appetite towards EM & commodity-linked themes, says Elara CapitalSamie Modak Mumbai
The long and short of it
- Global equity funds recorded net outflows of $7 bn
- Outflows driven by heavy withdrawals from China, Japan and Europe
- GEM funds extended their redemption streak to four weeks
- India saw fresh redemptions of $463 mn after a breather in the previous week
- Investors continued to favour US-focused assets, with technology, industrial and semiconductor funds attracting the strongest inflows
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First Published: May 31 2026 | 10:32 PM IST