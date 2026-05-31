Global equity funds witness first weekly outflows in eight weeks

Global equity funds recorded their first weekly outflows in eight weeks, with investors pulling out nearly $7 billion last week, according to Elara Capital’s Global Liquidity Tracker report. The previous episode of higher net outflows from global equities occurred during the peak of the US-Iran conflict in March.

Heavy redemptions were seen in China, Japan, and Europe, signalling a deterioration in risk appetite towards emerging markets (EMs) and commodity-linked themes amid lingering uncertainty surrounding the US-Iran deal.

EMs remained under pressure, registering their seventh consecutive week of outflows. The weakness was driven by domestic selling in China and continued foreign investor withdrawals from India. Global emerging market (GEM) funds also extended their redemption streak to four weeks — the first such run since March 2025 — taking cumulative outflows to $4.2 billion.

India witnessed a fresh round of redemptions, with overseas investors withdrawing $463 million last week. The latest outflow comes after a brief period of stabilisation in foreign flows. Overall, foreign portfolio investor (FPI) outflows in May (up to May 27) stood at ₹34,000 crore, lower than the outflows seen in March (₹1.22 trillion) and April (₹70,000 crore).

EM performance was mixed in May. South Korea and Taiwan surged 28 per cent and 15 per cent, respectively, while Indonesia, Brazil, and India declined 12 per cent, 7 per cent, and 3 per cent, respectively.

The trend points to a meaningful slowdown in investor appetite for emerging-market assets, even as allocations continue to gravitate towards a narrower set of opportunities, said Sunil Jain, vice president at Elara Capital.

India saw a resumption of redemptions, with overseas investors withdrawing $463 million last week. The latest outflow comes after a brief period of stabilisation in foreign flows. Overall, foreign portfolio investor (FPI) outflows in May at ₹34,000 crore (up to May 27) were muted compared to March (-₹1.22 trillion) and April (-₹70,000 crore)

Meanwhile, US-focused and global mandate funds remained the only major categories to attract sustained inflows. Technology, industrial, and semiconductor funds saw the strongest allocations, underscoring investors’ continued preference for artificial intelligence (AI)-linked themes, the Elara Capital note said.