Indiqube Spaces IPO booked 12x; check allotment status, GMP, listing date

Indiqube Spaces IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment of shares for the workplace solutions company Indiqube Spaces is expected to be finalised today, July 28, 2025. The mainline offering closed for public subscription on Friday, July 25, and received a decent response from investors.
According to NSE data, the Indiqube Spaces IPO was subscribed over 12.41 times, receiving bids for 212.74 million shares against 17.14 million shares on offer. The demand was led by Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), who subscribed to their reserved portion 14.35 times, followed by retail investors at 12.9 times and Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) at 8.27 times. The portion reserved for employees was subscribed 6.83 times.
Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of the NSE, BSE and MUFG Intime India, the registrar of the issue.
Steps to check Indiqube Spaces IPO allotment status on BSE
- Visit the official BSE website - bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.
- Select 'Equity' from the Issue Type dropdown
- Select 'Indiqube Spaces' from the list of available issues
- Enter your Application Number or PAN (Permanent Account Number)
- Fill in the Captcha for verification
- Click on the 'Search' button to check your allotment status
Steps to check Indiqube Spaces IPO allotment status on MUFG Intime India
- Visit the official website of MUFG Intime - in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html
- Select 'Indiqube Spaces' from the dropdown menu
- Choose either of the PAN, Application Number, DP/Client ID, or Bank Account Number with IFSC
- Enter the relevant details based on the selected option.
- Click on 'Search' button to view your allotment status.
Indiqube Spaces IPO grey market premium (GMP)
According to the sources tracking unofficial markets, the unlisted shares of Indiqube Spaces were trading at ₹242 in the grey market, commanding a premium of only ₹5 or 2.11 per cent compared to the upper end of the price band of ₹225 to ₹237.
Indiqube Spaces IPO listing date
Indiqube Spaces IPO opened for public subscription on Wednesday, July 23, and closed on Friday, July 25, 2025. After the allocation of shares, the company will initiate refunds and transfer of shares to the Demat accounts on July 29. Shares of Indiqube Spaces are scheduled to list on the bourses, BSE and NSE, on Wednesday, July 30, 2025.
ICICI Securities and JM Financial are the sole book-running lead managers.
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company plans to use ₹462.6 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds for establishing new centres and ₹93 crore for repayment or prepayment of certain outstanding borrowings. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.