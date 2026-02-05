Thursday, February 05, 2026 | 02:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Godrej Properties Q3 result: PAT rises 23% to ₹194 cr, income at ₹1,033 cr

Godrej Properties Q3 result: PAT rises 23% to ₹194 cr, income at ₹1,033 cr

Total income declined to ₹1,033.84 crore during the third quarter of this fiscal from ₹1,239.97 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year

Godrej, Godrej properties

Godrej Properties, one of the leading real estate developers in the country, has a strong presence in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune, Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR | Image: X@GodrejProp

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2026 | 2:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Realty firm Godrej Properties Ltd on Thursday reported a 23 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹193.87 crore for the quarter ended December despite lower income.

Its net profit stood at ₹158.20 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income declined to ₹1,033.84 crore during the third quarter of this fiscal from ₹1,239.97 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

Godrej Properties, one of the leading real estate developers in the country, has a strong presence in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune, Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR. It has also entered the Hyderabad market recently.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Q3 result

JSW Cement Q3 profit at ₹130.6 cr, revenue up 13.15% at ₹1,621.2 cr

stock market, indian stock market, markets

Q3 results today: Airtel, Hero MotoCorp, IOCL, and LIC among 199 firms

Keystone real estate

Rustomjee Q3FY26 results: Profit falls 78% on sharp revenue decline

trent ltd, tata group's retail arm

Trent Q3FY26 results: Net profit rises 3.1% on steady fashion growth

Emami

Emami Q3FY26 results: Net profit rises 14.5% on volume, margin growth

Topics : Godrej Godrej Group Godrej Properties Godrej Properties results Q3 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 2:22 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayAnthropic Claude CoworkSBI Q3 Result PreviewGold-Silver Price TodayWeather TodayQ3 Results TodayPresident's Rule in ManipurBharat Taxi Launch TodayPersonal Finance