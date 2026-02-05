Godrej Properties Q3 result: PAT rises 23% to ₹194 cr, income at ₹1,033 cr
Total income declined to ₹1,033.84 crore during the third quarter of this fiscal from ₹1,239.97 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year
Realty firm Godrej Properties Ltd on Thursday reported a 23 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹193.87 crore for the quarter ended December despite lower income.
Its net profit stood at ₹158.20 crore in the year-ago period.
Total income declined to ₹1,033.84 crore during the third quarter of this fiscal from ₹1,239.97 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.
Godrej Properties, one of the leading real estate developers in the country, has a strong presence in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune, Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR. It has also entered the Hyderabad market recently.
First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 2:22 PM IST