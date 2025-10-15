Home / Markets / News / Godrej Properties shares rise 3% on acquiring 26 acre land in Bengaluru

Godrej Properties shares rise 3% on acquiring 26 acre land in Bengaluru

The company plans to develop a premium residential project on this land, with an estimated revenue potential of ₹1,100 crore

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 10:41 AM IST
Godrej Properties shares gained 2.8 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹2,117 per share. At 10:08 AM, Godrej Properties' share price was up 2.78 per cent on BSE at ₹2,116.05 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.24 per cent at 82,226.
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹63,825.62 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹3,257.25 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹1,869.5. 

What led to a rise in Godrej Properties' shares?

The buying on the counter came after the company acquired 26 acre of land in Bengaluru. The company plans to develop a premium residential project on this land, with an estimated revenue potential of ₹1,100 crore. 
 
In a regulatory filing on Wednesday, the company informed that it has acquired a prime 26-acre land parcel in South Bengaluru, situated near Sarjapur Road. This acquisition reinforces the company's confidence in the Sarjapur Road corridor, further strengthening its presence in a micro-market that has rapidly emerged as one of Bengaluru’s most vibrant residential destinations. 
 
Its connectivity to key employment hubs such as Whitefield, Outer Ring Road, and Electronic City, along with good access to high-quality social infrastructure including leading schools, hospitals, retail centers, and leisure avenues has made Sarjapur a preferred choice for discerning homebuyers. 
 
Godrej Properties did not mention the name of the seller or also deal value. 
 
"As Bengaluru continues to consolidate its position as one of India's most dynamic real estate markets, the Sarjapur Road corridor stands out as a key growth hub within the city's evolving urban fabric. The strong performance of our recent projects in this micro-market reflects the depth of demand and the trust customers have in our brand," said Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties.
 
Godrej Properties has a significant presence in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Delhi-NCR, Pune, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. It is a part Godrej Group and it focuses on design, sustainability, and execution in real estate. The company has been India’s largest residential developer by sales value in FY2024 and FY2025. It has committed to third-party green certification for all projects since 2010 and is a founding partner of the Sustainable Housing Leadership Consortium (2017). 

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 10:19 AM IST

