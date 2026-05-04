Financial changes from May 1: LPG costs, MF overhaul & tax rules explained

A new set of financial changes kicked in from May 1, altering how Indians spend, invest and comply with tax rules.

The common thread across these updates is tighter oversight, whether it is how mutual funds disclose costs, how banks authenticate transactions, or how the tax system tracks cash usage.

For households, the impact is both immediate (higher costs or stricter charges) and structural (greater transparency and compliance).

Here is a breakdown of what has changed and why it matters.

LPG pricing: Small cylinders get costlier

The most visible impact this month is on household budgets at the lower end. Prices of 5 kg LPG cylinders have risen sharply, even as standard domestic cylinders remain largely unchanged.

· The 5 kg cylinder has seen a steep price increase of over Rs 250 per unit · These smaller cylinders are targeted at migrant workers and low-income households · Easier availability, without address proof or deposit, has expanded access Mutual funds: Biggest structural overhaul in decades The investment landscape has undergone a significant regulatory reset. The overhaul aims to make costs more transparent and reduce mis-selling. What has changed · The earlier Total Expense Ratio (TER) framework has been replaced · Investors will now see: o Base Expense Ratio (BER) o Additional charges (brokerage, goods and services tax or GST, securities transaction tax or STT and stamp duty) separately

Why this matters This change improves cost visibility. Earlier, most costs were bundled, making it harder to assess the true expense burden. Now, investors can better compare schemes and understand what they are paying for. Other key shifts · Expense caps have been slightly lowered · New “life cycle funds” introduced, which automatically rebalance risk over time · Minimum equity exposure norms raised in some categories · Equity funds can now allocate a portion to gold and silver ETFs Net impact: The industry is moving towards standardisation and transparency, but investors will need to pay closer attention to cost disclosures and fund positioning.

Distributors: Identity disclosure becomes mandatory From May, mutual fund and portfolio management services (PMS) distributors must clearly display their credentials across all platforms. · Registered name and number must be visible on: o Social media o Websites o Emails and marketing material · Standardised naming conventions introduced This is designed to curb impersonation and misleading claims. For investors, it becomes easier to verify whether an intermediary is legitimate. It also raises accountability within the distribution ecosystem. Banking and payments: More friction, more security Banks have tightened digital transaction security protocols. What changes for users

· More frequent OTPs, PIN checks and biometric authentication · Cardless ATM withdrawals via UPI now count towards free monthly limits · Charges of Rs 17–21 may apply after exceeding limits Credit cards: Tighter rules, higher thresholds Credit card users face a mix of relief and stricter conditions. Key changes · A three-day grace period before late fees apply · However, charges are calculated from the original due date · Spending thresholds for fee waivers have increased · Additional charges on: o Utility bill payments above set limits o Rent payments (by some issuers)

There is also a gradual reduction in lifestyle benefits such as airport lounge access on select cards. The net effect is a push towards disciplined usage. Revolvers, those who carry forward balances, may find costs rising, while high spenders will need to meet steeper thresholds to retain benefits. Tax rules: Broader tracking of cash transactions Tax compliance is becoming more data-driven. · PAN is now mandatory if total cash transactions exceed Rs 10 lakh in a financial year · Monitoring shifts from single large transactions to cumulative activity This closes loopholes where individuals split transactions to avoid reporting thresholds. For businesses and individuals dealing in cash, record-keeping becomes critical.

Derivatives and gold: Speculation curbed, rules tightened Two additional changes could influence investor behaviour: · Higher STT on futures and options: Aimed at reducing speculative trading volumes · Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs): Tax-free maturity benefits now limited to original subscribers This reduces the attractiveness of secondary market SGB purchases and may shift investor preference back towards primary issuances or gold ETFs. All in all The May reset is less about one-off changes and more about direction. Regulators are pushing for: · Greater transparency in investments · Tighter compliance in taxation · Reduced misuse in credit and derivatives