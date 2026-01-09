Equity MF inflows dip 6% in December as redemptions hit 17-month high

Net inflows into equity mutual fund (MF) schemes declined 6 per cent month on month to ₹28,054 crore in December as a sharp rise in redemptions outpaced the growth in gross inflows.

Gross inflows rose 7 per cent to ₹68,983 crore, while redemptions surged 18 per cent to a 17-month high of nearly ₹41,000 crore in December, data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) showed.

The pace of equity fund inflows, according to experts, is in line with the trend seen in recent months.

“For the fifth month in a row, we have seen equity inflows slowing down from the previous 12 months’ average. Markets are nervous due to delays in the trade deal with the US, currency depreciation, foreign portfolio investor (FPI) outflows and the rise in volatility,” said Viraj Gandhi, chief executive officer, Samco MF.

According to Ankur Punj, managing director – business head at Equirus Wealth, investors are taking a cautious stance amid global uncertainties. “The moderation is largely driven by global headwinds and rising geopolitical tensions, prompting investors to take a more cautious stance,” he said.

Net inflows into active equity schemes in 2025 at ₹3.5 trillion were 10 per cent lower compared to the record high of ₹3.9 trillion in 2024. The decline comes amid muted performance in India’s equity markets in 2025, marked by heightened volatility, especially in the small-cap space.

However, the systematic investment plan (SIP) growth story remained intact throughout the year, even as one-time investments lagged and redemptions increased. Gross SIP inflows stood at ₹31,002 crore in December 2025, the highest ever and 17 per cent higher compared to December 2024.

“The record SIP inflows in December mark a testament to SIPs increasingly becoming a way of life for Indian investors,” said A Balasubramanian, managing director and chief executive officer, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC.

2025 also marked a shift in investor preference when it comes to MF schemes. Flexicap funds, gold and silver offerings by MFs, and multi-asset funds cornered the bulk of individual investor flows. In 2024, sectoral and thematic funds, along with midcap and smallcap funds, were the most popular schemes.

Flexicap funds have consistently been at the top of the equity inflow chart. In December, they garnered over ₹10,000 crore.

“This year, with large caps outperforming mid and smallcaps, flows have been more concentrated in the flexicap category. Multi-asset funds have also witnessed strong inflows as these funds can invest in equity, debt and commodities,” said Ovas Bakshi, head, retail sales, Kotak Mahindra AMC.

Multi-asset funds posted net inflows of ₹7,426 crore last month.

Overall, the industry grew nearly 20 per cent in 2025 as assets under management (AUM) rose to over ₹80 trillion. “On a year-on-year basis, industry AUM grew by 19.9 per cent, reflecting increased participation and continued adoption of mutual funds across investor segments,” said Venkat Chalasani, chief executive, Amfi.