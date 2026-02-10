Tuesday, February 10, 2026 | 11:47 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India equity mutual fund inflows declines for second straight month in Jan

According to the data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India, inflows fell 14.35 per cent month-on-month to ₹240.29 billion ($2.65 billion)

Foreign portfolio investors pulled out about $4 billion from ‌Indian equities during the ​month

Last Updated : Feb 10 2026 | 11:42 AM IST

Inflows into Indian equity ‍mutual funds ​declined for a second consecutive month in January as markets remained subdued on rising geopolitical and ​trade risks, industry data showed on Tuesday.

Inflows fell 14.35 per cent month-on-month to ₹240.29 billion ($2.65 billion), data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India showed.

Foreign portfolio investors pulled out about $4 billion from ‌Indian equities during the ​month.

The benchmark Nifty 50 and Sensex dropped 3.1 per cent and 3.5 per cent in ‍January, while the broader small-caps and ‍mid-caps fell ‌4.7 per cent and ​3.4 per cent, ‍respectively.

 

First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 11:42 AM IST

