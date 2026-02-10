Inflows into Indian equity ‍mutual funds ​declined for a second consecutive month in January as markets remained subdued on rising geopolitical and ​trade risks, industry data showed on Tuesday.

Inflows fell 14.35 per cent month-on-month to ₹240.29 billion ($2.65 billion), data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India showed.

Foreign portfolio investors pulled out about $4 billion from ‌Indian equities during the ​month.

The benchmark Nifty 50 and Sensex dropped 3.1 per cent and 3.5 per cent in ‍January, while the broader small-caps and ‍mid-caps fell ‌4.7 per cent and ​3.4 per cent, ‍respectively.