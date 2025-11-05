Wednesday, November 05, 2025 | 06:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Grasim Q2 profit up 76% on strong building materials, chemicals performance

Grasim Q2 profit up 76% on strong building materials, chemicals performance

Driven by robust demand in cement and chemicals and expansion in paints and B2B e-commerce, Grasim Industries' Q2FY26 profit rose sharply to ₹553 crore on ₹39,900 crore in revenue

Grasim Industries | Photo: @GrasimInd

The company said it continues to invest in capacity expansions across businesses, including cement and cellulosic fibres, while maintaining focus on sustainability initiatives and increasing renewable energy adoption. | Photo: @GrasimInd

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 6:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Grasim Industries Ltd, the holding company of the Aditya Birla Group, reported a sharp rise in quarterly earnings, with consolidated profit for the September quarter (Q2FY26) surging 76 per cent year-on-year to ₹553 crore. The growth was driven by higher profitability in its cement and chemicals businesses and continued traction in new-age segments such as paints and B2B e-commerce.
 
Consolidated revenue for the quarter rose 17 per cent to ₹39,900 crore, supported by strong performance in building materials and chemicals. Consolidated EBITDA grew 29 per cent to ₹5,217 crore, the company said. Standalone revenue touched a record ₹9,610 crore, up 26 per cent year-on-year, led by ramp-up in the paints and B2B e-commerce verticals along with resilience in the cellulosic fibres and chemicals divisions.
 
 
Which segments drove Grasim’s quarterly growth?

Also Read

birla opus

Birla Opus CEO Rakshit Hargave resigns to pursue new opportunities

Ajit Mishra Stock picks

Nifty eyes fresh record high; BPCL, Power Grid among top stocks to buy

Grasim doubles investment

Motilal Oswal bullish on Grasim as mgt sets eye on market domination

Vodafone Idea Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla

Grasim closing in on ₹2 trillion mcap on paint, cement, digital bets: Birla

Grasim Industries

Grasim Q1 net profit up 32% as cement, paints, B2B platform scale up

 
The building materials segment, which includes cement major UltraTech, Birla Opus paints and the Birla Pivot e-commerce platform, remained the key driver, delivering ₹22,253 crore in revenue, up 28 per cent year-on-year. Segment EBITDA rose 55 per cent to ₹2,950 crore. UltraTech continued to benefit from infrastructure demand, with cement sales volumes growing 6.9 per cent during the quarter.
 
The paints business expanded its distribution to more than 10,000 towns and reached a total installed capacity of 1,332 million litres per annum (MLPA) as of October 2025. The B2B commerce unit posted 15 per cent quarter-on-quarter revenue growth, highlighting rising adoption of its digital platform.
 
How did Grasim’s chemicals and fibre businesses perform?
 
Chemicals revenue rose 17 per cent to ₹2,399 crore, with EBITDA up 34 per cent to ₹365 crore, aided by better electrochemical unit (ECU) realisations and higher chlorine derivatives volumes.
 
Revenue from the cellulosic fibres segment inched up 1 per cent to ₹4,149 crore, although EBITDA declined 29 per cent to ₹350 crore due to higher input costs.
 
What are Grasim’s focus areas going forward?
 
The company said it continues to invest in capacity expansions across businesses, including cement and cellulosic fibres, while maintaining focus on sustainability initiatives and increasing renewable energy adoption.
 
Grasim added that it remains well positioned to benefit from India’s economic momentum and rising demand across infrastructure and housing sectors.

More From This Section

Ultrahuman

Ultrahuman to relaunch in India with more products soon: CEO Mohit Kumarpremium

M3M India, M3M Group, Real Estate

M3M enters integrated township segment, to invest Rs 7,200 cr in Gurugram

Google's Bay View campus in Mountain View, California

AI ads: Blurring the line between information, recommendation and promotionpremium

Microsoft Copilot Fall Release

Microsoft to enable local data processing for Copilot in India by 2025

IN THE VANGUARD OF DIGITAL REVOLUTION

Vanguard opens Global Value Center in Hyderabad, boosting tech innovation

Topics : Grasim Industries Grasim Q2 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 5:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayMorgan Stanley India Market OutlookAirpods Pro 3 ReviewGold-Silver Rate TodayMoto G67 Power SpecsSamsung Galaxy Z TriFold LaunchVirat Kohli's BirthdayGoogle Messages Nano Banana RemixBank Holiday on Guru Nanak JayantiUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon