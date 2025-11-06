IPL cricket team RCB put on sale: Is United Spirits stock worth a buy?

Below which, the 200-Day Moving Average (200-DMA) at ₹1,392 and the trend line support at 1,364 are likely to act as key bullish pivots.On the upside, the stock is seen facing an overhead resistance in the form of the weekly super trend line at ₹1,465. The stock has been languishing below this key indicator since mid-February 2025.Breakout above ₹1,465 levels can infuse fresh life in United Spirits. In the bullish case scenario, the stock can potentially soar to ₹1,825 levels, suggests the long-term chart. On its way up, the stock may counter resistance around ₹1,500, ₹1,600 and ₹1,740 levels.