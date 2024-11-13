Green Frontier Capital launches Sebi-approved fund worth Rs 1,500 crore

Green Frontier Capital, a leader in early-stage climate-tech investing in India, has announced the launch of its first SEBI-approved Category II Alternative Investment Fund (AIF), the Green Frontier Capital India Climate Opportunities Fund, with a target corpus of Rs 1,500 crore. The fund aims to accelerate India’s low-carbon transition through investments in transformative climate technologies.

The AIF is designed to enable India-based investors to support local climate-tech ventures, contributing to the country’s sustainable development goals. The fund will primarily target innovative, India-centric companies from Seed to Series A stages, focusing on solutions in decarbonisation, digitisation, and disruptive technologies.

“India is at the heart of the global climate action narrative. As the only large economy expected to quadruple its GDP over the next two decades, the choices India makes today will have global implications,” said Sandiip Bhammer, founder and managing partner of Green Frontier Capital. “Our goal is to back companies with the potential to become category leaders and deliver venture-scale returns while aligning with India’s ambitions for sustainable growth.”

The fund’s strategy emphasises investing in Internet of Things (IoT), big data, and artificial intelligence (AI) to optimise resources and drive sustainable growth. It aims to target technologies that reduce emissions across critical industries. Additionally, it focuses on emerging solutions in biological intelligence and other fields that reshape sustainability, food systems, and life sciences.