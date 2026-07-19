Gross equity MF flows hit ₹4 trillion in H1CY26 despite slump in NFOs

According to MF executives, data suggests that investors opted for proven schemes in diversified categories in 2026. This compares to betting on new launches in the thematic space in previous years.

“Flows have held up on an aggregate basis, but one can clearly see that NFOs have dried up and money has gone into existing schemes. Most of the NFOs launched in 2023 and 2024 were aggressive sectoral and thematic funds, many of which have disappointed. In contrast, diversified flexicap, multicap and even midcap funds have held up much better. Several of them delivered healthy positive returns over the past two years despite markets going nowhere,” said Aashish Somaiyaa, chief executive officer (CEO), WhiteOak Capital Asset Management.