GRSE share price spikes 7% on winning ₹25,000-cr order from Indian Navy

GRSE share price jumped 7 per cent on emerging L1 bidder for or construction of next generation corvettes (NGC) for the Indian Army

| Image: Bloomberg
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 1:06 PM IST
Garden Reach Shipbuilders or GRSE share price jumped 6.5 per cent, logging an intraday high at ₹2,664.5 per share on BSE. The buying interest in the stock sparked after the company bagged ₹25,000 crore order from the Indian Navy. The stock rose for the second consecutive day, gaining over 10 per cent. 
 
At 12:36 PM, Garden Reach Shipbuilders shares were down 5.83 per cent at ₹2,645.9 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 1.06 per cent at 80,733.75. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹30,309.31 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹2,834.60 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹1,148.1 per share.   Catch Stock Market Updates Today LIVE 

Garden Reach Shipbuilders order details 

The shipbuilding company emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for construction of next generation corvettes (NGC) for the Indian Army. 
 
The L1 bidder will be awarded five NGC ships at a likely value of more than ₹25,000 crore. 

Garden Reach Shipbuilders Q4 results

The company released its fourth quarter results on May 13, 2025. The company’s profit more than doubled, or jumped 118.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), to Rs 244 crore in Q4FY25, from Rs 112 crore in Q4FY24. 
 
Its revenue from operations climbed 61.7 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,642 crore in the March quarter of FY25, as against Rs 1,015.7 crore in the March quarter of FY24.
 
On the operating front, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) zoomed 101 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 335 crore in Q4FY25, from Rs 166 crore in Q4FY24.  ALSO READ | Why Sensex fell 869pts, Nifty below 24,550 on May 22? Find out reasons here

About Garden Reach Shipbuilders 

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers is a shipbuilding company operating under the Ministry of Defence. Headquartered in Kolkata, Garden Reach Shipbuilders plays a vital role in strengthening India’s maritime capabilities, primarily focusing on the construction of sophisticated warships and vessels for the Indian Navy and Coast Guard.  
In addition to defence projects, the company also undertakes the construction of commercial vessels, highlighting its versatility in shipbuilding.
 
Beyond its core shipbuilding operations, the company has diversified into engineering and engine-related activities. It manufactures a wide range of marine and industrial products including deck machinery, prefabricated steel bridges, and marine pumps. Its engine division specialises in the assembly, testing, and overhauling of MTU diesel engines. With a proven track record of delivering over 100 warships to Indian defence forces, Garden Reach Shipbuilders is also recognised as a major exporter in the global warship market. Its main shipbuilding facility is located at the Rajabagan Dockyard in India.
 
First Published: May 22 2025 | 12:48 PM IST

