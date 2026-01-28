Wednesday, January 28, 2026 | 05:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers standalone net profit rises 73.92% in the December 2025 quarter

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers standalone net profit rises 73.92% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 28 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

Sales rise 49.15% to Rs 1895.69 crore

Net profit of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers rose 73.92% to Rs 170.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 98.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 49.15% to Rs 1895.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1271.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1895.691271.01 49 OPM %9.075.92 -PBDT230.12145.10 59 PBT217.76133.76 63 NP170.7798.19 74

First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

