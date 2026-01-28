Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers standalone net profit rises 73.92% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 49.15% to Rs 1895.69 crore

Net profit of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers rose 73.92% to Rs 170.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 98.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 49.15% to Rs 1895.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1271.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1895.691271.019.075.92230.12145.10217.76133.76170.7798.19

