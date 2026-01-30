Friday, January 30, 2026 | 12:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Walchandnagar Industries shares zoom 14% on healthy Q3 show; revenue up 37%

Walchandnagar Industries shares zoom 14% on healthy Q3 show; revenue up 37%

In Q3, Walchandnagar Industries reported a net profit of ₹4.66 crore, as compared to a net loss of ₹17.13 crore a year ago

Walchandnagar Industries share price

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 12:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Walchandnagar Industries shares zoomed 13.5 per cent in trade on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹196.1 per share. At 12:17 PM, Walchandnagar Industries’ share price was trading 12.21 per cent higher at ₹193.85 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.45 per cent at 
82,196.79.
 
The buying on the counter came after the company posted its December quarter (Q3FY26) numbers.
 
In Q3, Walchandnagar Industries reported a net profit of ₹4.66 crore, as compared to a net loss of ₹17.13 crore a year ago. 
 
Its revenue from operations stood at ₹80.95 crore, as compared to ₹59.07 crore a year ago. The company’s Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹18.36 crore, as compared to Ebitda loss of ₹2.36 crore a yeara ago. 
 

Also Read

share markets, markets

Acme Solar Holdings shares gain 5% on Q3 results; revenue up 54% YoY

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd

Maruti Suzuki hits over 4-month low; stock down 18% from January high

Vedanta

Vedanta share tanks 8% amid profit booking; Q3, demerger keep bulls hopeful

A Vodafone Idea Ltd. store in Mumbai, India

Vodafone Idea surges 13% on heavy volumes; what's driving telecom stock?

Paytm share price, q3 results

Paytm shares slip 5% after posting Q3 results; here's what analysts suggest

 
Ebitda margin expanded sharply to 22 per cent, from 1 per cent in the previous quarter and (-4 per cent) in the same quarter last year. 
 
“The December quarter should be seen as a pivot, not a peak. With operating leverage now established, margins firmly back in positive territory, cost structures stabilised, execution momentum improving Q-o-Q, the company is well-positioned to deliver consistent profitability and improving returns going forward. These changes are now embedded into the operating rhythm of the organisation,” the filing read. 
 
Walchandnagar Industries positions its Walchandnagar manufacturing facility as a versatile, heavy-engineering unit capable of producing a wide range of products across nuclear, aerospace, missile, defence, and gear segments. The company says the plant can work with multiple materials—including carbon steel, alloy steels, titanium, aluminium, maraging steel, and super duplex stainless steel—and is equipped with modern machining and fabrication infrastructure such as CNC horizontal/vertical boring machines with multi-axis control, CNC lathes, CNC milling machines, gear cutting and grinding machines, and CNC plasma cutting. 
 
Walchandnagar Industries also highlights in-house non-destructive testing (NDT) capabilities, including RT, UT, PT, MT, helium leak testing, along with destructive testing (impact, tensile, bend tests) and advanced measurement systems such as FARO and optical instruments. The facility has crane capacity up to 250 tonnes and 56,000 sq metre area under crane, and includes dust-free halls for critical assembly and precision welding for aerospace, defence and nuclear equipment, besides large furnaces with data acquisition systems.

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex slips 400pts; Nifty below 25,300; Silver MCX futures falls 7%

Gold, Silver, Gold ETF, Silver ETF

Gold, silver ETFs plunge as precious metals retreat; analysts weigh

South Indian Bank share price in focus

South Indian Bank shares crack 19% as CEO declines reappointment

RSI Alert: SBI, ONGC among overbought stocks in Nifty; while ITC, Reliance Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti, Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, Cipla and Sun Pharma oversold on charts.

These are most overbought, oversold stocks on BSE, NSE ahead of Budget 2026

Allied Blenders & Distillers share price today

Allied Blenders falls on profit booking post Q3; ICICI Sec cuts target

Topics : Walchandnagar Industries Buzzing stocks BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 Q3 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 12:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayUnion Budget 2026 DateBank Nifty Trading StrategyUGC New Rule Protests ExplainedNifty Post-Budget Outlook Donald Trump Fed Chair PickDelhi Weather Forecast TodayPersonal Finance