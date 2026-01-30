Walchandnagar Industries shares zoom 14% on healthy Q3 show; revenue up 37%

Walchandnagar Industries shares zoomed 13.5 per cent in trade on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹196.1 per share. At 12:17 PM, Walchandnagar Industries’ share price was trading 12.21 per cent higher at ₹193.85 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.45 per cent at

82,196.79.

The buying on the counter came after the company posted its December quarter (Q3FY26) numbers.

In Q3, Walchandnagar Industries reported a net profit of ₹4.66 crore, as compared to a net loss of ₹17.13 crore a year ago.

Its revenue from operations stood at ₹80.95 crore, as compared to ₹59.07 crore a year ago. The company’s Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹18.36 crore, as compared to Ebitda loss of ₹2.36 crore a yeara ago.

Ebitda margin expanded sharply to 22 per cent, from 1 per cent in the previous quarter and (-4 per cent) in the same quarter last year.

“The December quarter should be seen as a pivot, not a peak. With operating leverage now established, margins firmly back in positive territory, cost structures stabilised, execution momentum improving Q-o-Q, the company is well-positioned to deliver consistent profitability and improving returns going forward. These changes are now embedded into the operating rhythm of the organisation,” the filing read.

Walchandnagar Industries positions its Walchandnagar manufacturing facility as a versatile, heavy-engineering unit capable of producing a wide range of products across nuclear, aerospace, missile, defence, and gear segments. The company says the plant can work with multiple materials—including carbon steel, alloy steels, titanium, aluminium, maraging steel, and super duplex stainless steel—and is equipped with modern machining and fabrication infrastructure such as CNC horizontal/vertical boring machines with multi-axis control, CNC lathes, CNC milling machines, gear cutting and grinding machines, and CNC plasma cutting.

Walchandnagar Industries also highlights in-house non-destructive testing (NDT) capabilities, including RT, UT, PT, MT, helium leak testing, along with destructive testing (impact, tensile, bend tests) and advanced measurement systems such as FARO and optical instruments. The facility has crane capacity up to 250 tonnes and 56,000 sq metre area under crane, and includes dust-free halls for critical assembly and precision welding for aerospace, defence and nuclear equipment, besides large furnaces with data acquisition systems.