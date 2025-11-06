Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 1.98% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.05% to Rs 979.94 croreNet profit of Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals rose 1.98% to Rs 257.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 252.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 3.05% to Rs 979.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1010.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales979.941010.77 -3 OPM %34.2631.83 -PBDT368.79355.98 4 PBT351.36339.12 4 NP257.49252.50 2
