GTPL Hathway share price down 5%; here is what is rattling investors

The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹178.95 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹90 per share.

The weakness in the stock can be attributed to company posting mixed Q1FY26 numbers, showed its exchange filing on Thursday, after market hours.

In the first quarter on FY26, the company's consolidated profit after tax (PAT) was flat at ₹10.5 crore. Its revenue from operations in the quarter under review stood at ₹903.7 crore as compared to ₹843.3 crore a year ago.

The Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹112.3 crore as against ₹120.5 crore a year ago. Ebitda margin for the quarter stood at 12.4 per cent and operating Ebitda margin at 22 per cent.

Under its digital cable TV, active subscribers were 9.60 million as of June 30, 2025, paying subscribers stood at 8.90 million and subscription revenue from cable TV stood at ₹ 3018 million for Q1FY26.