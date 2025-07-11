Friday, July 11, 2025 | 01:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / JSW Infra shares rise 3% on resolution plan approval for NCR Rail Infra

JSW Infra shares rise 3% on resolution plan approval for NCR Rail Infra

JSW Infra shares rose 3 per cent after its resolution plan for NCR Rail Infrastructure was by the committee of creditors

JSW Infra plans Rs 10k-cr capex by 2025, including investment in logistics

JSW Infrastructure shares rose over 3 per cent

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 1:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of JSW Infrastructure rose over 3 per cent in Friday intraday trade after its resolution plan (RP) for NCR Rail Infrastructure had been approved by the committee of creditors. 
 
The company's stock rose as much as 3.51 per cent during the day to ₹323.3 per share, the biggest intraday rise since June 24 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 1.74 per cent higher at ₹317.8 apiece, compared to a 0.68 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 12:47 PM. 
 
Shares of the company rose for the fourth straight day and currently trade at 2.3 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 1 per cent this year, compared to a 7.5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. JSW Infra has a total market capitalisation of ₹66,832.55 crore.   READ STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE
 

JSW Infrastructure wins bid for NCR Rail under insolvency process

The company has received a Letter of Intent (LoI) for the acquisition of NCR Rail Infrastructure under the corporate insolvency resolution process, the company informed exchanges on Thursday. The resolution plan submitted by JSW was approved by the committee of creditors, and the LoI was issued by the Resolution Professional on July 10, 2025.
 
NCR Rail owns and operates a strategically located Private Freight Terminal (PFT) in Khurja, Uttar Pradesh, around 90 km from New Delhi and 40 km from the upcoming Jewar Airport. The facility includes six rail lines and two fully constructed and operational covered warehouses spanning approximately 0.2 million square feet. The company also owns a land bank of around 130 acres. 

Also Read

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment, Loss, Lost

GTPL Hathway share price down 5%; here is what is rattling investors

dividend

Dividend bonanza! TCS, Bharti Airtel, 67 others to go ex-date next week

Stock market

Sarda Energy & Mineral shares gain 5% as arm receives power procurement nod

stock market trading

Here's why Enviro Infra's share price skyrocketed 14% in trade today

PremiumUBS

Why did UBS downgrade Bharti Airtel, Vi ahead of Q1 results? Find out here

  The company, however, noted that the implementation of the resolution plan remains subject to the terms of the LoI and necessary approvals from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and other relevant regulatory or judicial authorities, as applicable.

JSW Infrastructure Q4 results

JSW Infra reported a profit after tax of ₹516 crore in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024–25 (FY25). This marks a 57 per cent increase in PAT compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. 
  
In Q4FY25, cargo volumes for the quarter stood at 31.2 million tonnes, a 5 per cent rise year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Total revenue rose by 14 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,372 crore, while the company’s Ebitda reached ₹730 crore, up 7 per cent Y-o-Y. Total revenue for the FY25 was ₹4,829 crore, a 20 per cent increase, and Ebitda rose by 17 per cent to ₹2,615 crore.
ALSO READ: Oswal Pumps shares fall 5% as Q4 profit declines 21% QoQ; details here

More From This Section

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Stock Market LIVE: TCS, M&M, Bharti Airtel drag Sensex 670 pts; SMIDs slip; FMCG, pharma outperform

Stock market

Sensex drops 600 pts, Nifty below 25,200; 3 reasons behind market fall

stock market

Oswal Pumps shares fall 5% as Q4 profit declines 21% QoQ; details here

Smartworks Coworking Spaces IPO GMP

Smartworks Coworking Spaces IPO day 2 update: 72% subscription, GMP at 7%

The number of active investors on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have jumped 44 per cent over the past one year to 47.9 million at the end of September 2024. The surge in active clients is underpinned by the rally in the markets, with the Nifty 50

Mamata Machinery zooms 27% in two days in weak market on heavy volumes

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets JSW Infrastructure Markets Sensex Nifty Nifty50 S&P BSE Sensex

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 1:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayGLEN Industries IPO AllotmentHCL Tech Q1 Results PreviewQ1 Results TodayRishabh Pant Injury UpdateUAE Golden VisaSmart Coworking Spaces IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon