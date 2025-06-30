What could move stock markets in H2 2025? Check outlook, Nifty Dec target

With Dalal Street preparing to end the first half of calendar year 2025 near record highs, analysts believe the strong momentum in equities may continue in the second half as well as strong macroeconomic tailwinds could overshadow global risks.

At the headline level, they anticipate the benchmark Nifty index to rise up to 6 per cent from the current levels over the next six months amid intermittent bouts of correction triggered mostly by global (tariff, oil prices, geopolitics) events.

Domestic triggers for the markets, according to G Chokkalingam, founder and chief investment officer at Equinomics Research, would include strong economic growth, stable inflation, low oil prices, and a normal monsoon. Besides, continued focus on capex momentum could also keep the market momentum going, he said.

Notably, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) maintained its FY26 gross domestic product (GDP) growth outlook at 6.5 per cent, in the June monetary policy meeting despite the economic uncertainty, and said the aspirational growth target remains at 7-8 per cent. Further, the central bank revised its inflation outlook for the fiscal year to 3.7 per cent from 4 per cent. On the global front, the trajectory of the US inflation will remain a key monitorable for the markets, analysts said. "Risk appetite among global funds might rise if inflation in the US eases faster than anticipated. This could prompt an earlier interest rate cut, improving global risk sentiment. However, if it is sticky, then the Federal Reserve might delay rate cuts or reduce the quantum of cuts, thereby impacting global liquidity," according to Vaqarjaved Khan, senior fundamental analyst at Angel One.

Global demand weakness, he said, will hurt Indian exporters if trade tensions escalate. Track Stock Market LIVE Updates At the bourses, the Nifty50 advanced 8.07 per cent in H1-2025 and has recouped over 85 per cent of the losses after slipping to a 'correction territory' earlier this year. The Sensex, meanwhile, has rallied 7.4 per cent in H1, data shows. Speed bumps ahead Analysts, however, caution against any potential rise in tensions in West Asia, which could lead to a spike in oil prices, disrupting the global inflation cycle and impacting stock markets. "Such a scenario, however, appears unlikely as the impact of oil price shocks during conflicts has been diminishing," said G Chokkalingam.

Developments around trade tariffs, analysts added, will also be closely watched. Reports suggest that India and the US are eyeing to seal an early trade deal before the July-9 deadline when higher US reciprocal tariffs are set to kick in. Domestically, an uneven or weak monsoon is a key downside risk, they noted. Investment strategy Analysts advise investors to improve equity allocation to quality stocks with a focus on domestically oriented sectors, to hedge against any global risks. "Sectors such as financials, selective real estate, auto ancillary companies, and industrial sectors may do well in the second half of 2025. Investors may, however, maintain some allocation towards defensives such as healthcare," said Khan of Angel One.

G Chokkalingam, meanwhile, opines that small- and mid-cap stocks may present better opportunities as many stocks are still 30-40 per cent below peak levels. "Frontline stocks, on the other hand, offer limited upside as key sectors such as fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), cement, information technology (IT), and automobiles are growing at single-digit rates," he said. Looking ahead, the benchmark Nifty may rise another 2.2 to 5.7 per cent over the next six months, according to five brokerages that Business Standard spoke with. Motilal Oswal has the lowest target of 26,200 (2.2 per cent upside) for Nifty December 2025, while Centrum Broking has the highest target of 27,100 (5.7 per cent upside).