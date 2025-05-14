Home / Markets / News / HBL Engineering shares surge 8% on RDSO nod for Kavach System version 4.0

HBL Engineering shares surge 8% on RDSO nod for Kavach System version 4.0

HBL Engineering's stock rose as much as 8.2 per cent during the day to ₹549.8 per share, the highest level since February 10 this year

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 12:01 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Shares of HBL Engineering rallied over 8 per cent on Wednesday after it received approval for version 4.0 of the Kavach Systems.
 
HBL Engineering’s stock rose as much as 8.2 per cent during the day to ₹549.8 per share, the highest level since February 10 this year. The stock trimmed gains to trade 7.8 per cent higher at ₹545 apiece, compared to a 0.54 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 11:28 AM. 
 
Shares of the company extended gains to their third day and have risen over 21 per cent from their lows of ₹452 early this month. The stock has fallen 12 per cent this year, compared to a 4.5 per cent fall in the benchmark Nifty 50. HBL Engineering has a total market capitalisation of ₹15,222.1 crore, according to BSE data.  
 

Approval from RDSO

 
The company informed the stock exchanges that it received approval from the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) for Version 4.0 of the Kavach Systems. HBL Engineering is the first ever company to receive such approval, it said in the filing. 
 
It added that the firm can begin deliveries of the latest version of the Kavach System against a total accumulated order book of ₹3,763.83 crore. These contracts will be completed within 24 months, it said.  

Also Read

Why did Raymond shares drop 66% from ₹1,500 apiece to ₹500 in a day?

Here's why GSK Pharma share price was buzzing in trade on Wednesday, May 14

Nifty Metal index up 3% on 'lag effect' say analysts; Tata Steel climbs 5%

Defence stock surges 26% in 1 wk, zooms 100% from March low; hits new high

MSCI review impact: Acme solar, Authum up 10%; Nykaa up 3%, Paytm drops 3%

 

What is Kavach System?

 
Kavach is an automatic train protection system for enhancing the safety of running trains. It has been developed indigenously by the RDSO in association with three Indian vendors.
 
Kavach not only helps locopilots avoid signal-passing but also helps in train running during inclement weather, such as dense fog, leading to enhanced safety and efficiency of operations. 
ALSO READ: MSCI review impact: Acme solar, Authum up 10%; Nykaa up 3%, Paytm drops 3%

About HBL Engineering

 
HBL Engineering specialises in designing, manufacturing, and supplying a wide range of power solutions. Founded in 1977, the company has earned recognition in various industries, including telecommunications, defence, energy, railways, and renewable energy. HBL is particularly known for its expertise in providing backup power solutions, such as batteries, inverters, and energy storage systems. The company’s products are widely used in mission-critical applications where reliable power is essential.
 
In the third quarter, HBL Engineering reported a decline of 26 per cent in consolidated net profit year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹58.38 crore as compared to ₹78.45 crore. Its revenue for the quarter under review slipped 24.8 per cent to ₹450.5 crore as compared to ₹599.25 crore a year ago.  
      ALSO READ: MSCI review impact: Acme solar, Authum up 10%; Nykaa up 3%, Paytm drops 3%
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Accretion Pharmaceuticals IPO Day 1: Check subscription, GMP, key dates

Integrity Infra IPO sees muted demand; subscription lags at 77%, GMP nil

India most preferred Asia-Pac equity market: BofA Securities FMS survey

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty higher led by Tata Steel, Eternal, TechM; small, midcaps gain 1%

Shipbuilding stocks in focus: GRSE, CSL, MDL soar up to 14%; here's why

Topics :Buzzing stocksMarketsStocks in focusMARKETS TODAYNifty50S&P BSE SensexMarkets Sensex Nifty

First Published: May 14 2025 | 11:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story