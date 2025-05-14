Wednesday, May 14, 2025 | 10:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
MSCI review impact: Acme solar, Authum up 10%; Nykaa up 3%, Paytm drops 3%

Shares of the agrochemicals firm Coromandel traded muted, even as it was included in the MSCI Global Standard Index

Equity markets around the world continue to be on a tear. The MSCI Global Equity Index is close to its lifetime highs, up a staggering 30 per cent over the last year. But it is not just equities; all asset classes have thrived in recent months.

SI Reporter Mumbai
Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 10:15 AM IST

Shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures, Acme Solar, and Authum Investment & Infrastructure surged in Wednesday’s intraday trade after being included in various indices as part of MSCI’s semi-annual review.
 
Shares of the agrochemicals firm Coromandel International traded muted, even as it was included in the MSCI Global Standard Index. Meanwhile, the parent entity of Nykaa rose 3.45 per cent during the session. The stock trimmed gains to trade 1.5 per cent higher, compared to the 0.67 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty50 index. 
 
According to reports, through this inclusion, Coromandel’s inclusion could bring passive inflows of $227 million, while Nykaa may see inflows of $181 million. Share prices of Nykaa have rallied 20 per cent this year, while Coromandel International's scrip is up nearly 30 per cent. This compares to a 4 per cent gain in the Nifty50 index.
 
 
However, shares of One97 Communications, parent company of Paytm, tumbled 3.14 per cent after it was not included in the key index, contrary to the street's expectation. Shares of Paytm were down nearly 18 per cent this year.  

GMR Airports scrip rose as much as 1.2 per cent on being included in the MSCI India Domestic Index. Sona BLW Precision Forging rose 3.7 per cent despite being removed from the index. 
 
Acme Solar Holdings rose 9.8 per cent, and Authum Investment rallied 10.5 per cent after being included in the MSCI India Domestic Smallcap Index. Acme Solar is a renewable energy company, while Authum Investment is a non-banking finance company.
 
Shares of International Gemmologic, Godrej Agrovet and Sagility India were also trading in the positive territory. These are among the 12 companies that saw inclusion in the smallcap index.  
 
Meanwhile, here are the stocks that could face selling pressure as they were removed from the small-cap index: Aarti Drugs, Allcargo Logistics, Coromandel International, E2E Networks, Gateway Distriparks, Godrej Industries, Greenpanel Industries, Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals, HeidelbergCement India, Hemisphere Properties India, Moschip Technologies, NOCIL, Orchid Pharma, Orissa Minerals Development Company, Paisalo Digital, Patel Engineering, Prince Pipes and Fittings, Rossari Biotech, Share India Securities, and Shyam Metalics and Energy. 
 
The changes in the index will take place as of the close of May 30, 2025, the global index aggregator said in a statement in early hours of Wednesday. 
 

First Published: May 14 2025 | 10:07 AM IST

