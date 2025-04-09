The ongoing tariff turmoil, which started with the US President Donald Trump announcing reciprocal tariffs on over 180 countries
, could create a consumer shock in the US, analysts at Ventura Securities said in a report on April 9. Exporting countries, on the other hand, could face a supply glut, analysts said, prompting a deflationary environment globally which may persist until a new economic realignment takes place.
However, India, which is largely a consumption-driven economy, is expected to remain a relatively insulated and safer market amid this global turmoil.
Given this outlook, Ventura Securities has recommended 10 stocks that can help investors build a resilient and bullet-proof portfolio in the next 24 months.
HDFC Bank
Current Price - ₹1,768
Target Price - ₹2,350
Upside Potential (%) - 33
HDFC Bank's
Credit Deposit Ratio (CDR) increased to 110 per cent after the merger, resulting in a deliberate slowdown in advances growth and accelerated deposit accumulation. It also led to a 10 basis points contraction in net interest margins (NIMs) to 3.6 per cent. “Over FY24-FY27E, HDFC Bank is expected to deliver strong financial growth, with assets under management (AUM) and deposits growing significantly, while improving asset quality and profitability,” the brokerage said.
Fino Payments Bank
Current Price: ₹217
Target Price: ₹856
Upside Potential (%): 295
On the back of an extensive merchant network and innovative B2B streams, Fino Payments Bank’
s revenues, operating profit, and earnings are projected to grow at CAGRs (compound annual growth rate) of 28 per cent, 38 per cent, and 34 per cent, respectively, over FY24-FU27E.
Bajaj Finance
Current Price: ₹8,567
Target Price: ₹10,205
Upside Potential (%): 19.1
Adani Power
Current Price: ₹513
Target Price: ₹806
Upside Potential (%): 57.1
In FY24, Adani Power
’s revenue grew by 29.9 per cent and Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) increased 81 per cent. By FY31, the company aims to expand its capacity by 30.67 gigawatts (GW). Revenue and Ebitda are expected to grow at 11.8 per cent and 10.6 per cent CAGR, respectively, over FY24-27E.
Trent
Current Price: ₹4,770
Target Price: ₹6,300
Upside Potential (%): 32.1
The Tata Group company’s recorded a 45 per cent sales CAGR from FY23 to FY25. Trent
has achieved a 45 per cent sales CAGR from FY23 to FY25. “The company is expanding through new categories like beauty and innerwear, along with a strong online presence. Westside operates 238 stores, while Zudio has 635 stores. Trent's Star Bazaar joint venture (JV) with Tesco focuses on improving operational efficiency to reduce losses,” the brokerage said.
Nippon Life India AMC
Current Price: ₹557
Target Price: ₹694
Upside Potential (%): 24.6
Nippon AMC
is projected to hit ₹9.2 trillion, growing at 28.8 per cent CAGR from FY24-27. Equity AUM is expected to increase at 33.2 per cent CAGR on account of increased retail participation and SIP inflows. “Revenues, Ebitda, and net profit are forecasted to grow at CAGRs of 26 per cent, 29 per cent, and 18 per cent, respectively, with improved margins and ROE,” Ventura said in its note.
Indraprastha Gas
Current Price: ₹188
Target Price: ₹257
Upside Potential (%): 37
By FY27E, IGL
’s revenue is expected to hit ₹23,951 driven by CNG, PNG, and industrial volumes growth. The company’s volumes are expected to grow at an 11.4 per cent CAGR to 5310 mmscm by FY27E. Ebitda and net profit are expected to grow at CAGRs of 24.5 per cent and 23.3 per cent, respectively.
Krsnaa Diagnostics
Current Price: ₹754
Target Price: ₹1,741
Upside Potential (%): 131
According to Ventura, Krsnaa Diagnostics
’ is expected to reach ₹1,297 crore by FY27E, growing at a CAGR of 27.9 per cent. The growth will be driven by radiology and pathology segments.
PN Gadgil Jewellers
Current Price: ₹520
Target Price: ₹768
Upside Potential (%): 47
PNG Jewellers
, with plans to open 12-15 new stores in Maharashtra by FY26, is focused on expanding its retail and online presence. Ventura Securities expects the revenue to reach ₹10,156 crore by FY25, with solid topline and bottomline growth.
NBCC India
Current Price: ₹83
Target Price: ₹93
Upside Potential (%): 11
NBCC (India)
, with an order book of ₹1 trillion, is well positioned to benefit from India's urban development projects. The brokerage expects NBCC’s revenue, Ebitda, and net profit to grow at 13 per cent, 15 per cent, and 18 per cent YoY, respectively, by FY25E.