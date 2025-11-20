VA Tech rises 3% on large order win from Nepal water supply board; details

VA Tech share price today: VA Tech Wabag (VA Tech) shares were buzzing on Thursday, November 20, 2025, with the stock rising up to 3.36 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹1,449.35 per share.

Why did VA Tech Wabag share price rise in trade today?

Shares of VA Tech Wabag gained in Thursday’s trade after the company announced that it had won a large repeat order from Nepal’s Melamchi Water Supply Development Board (MWSDB).

The contract, funded by the Asian Development Bank, involves the design, construction and operation of a 255-MLD Sundarijal Water Treatment Plant in the Kathmandu Valley. A ‘Large’ order means an order value in the range of $30 million to $75 million, the company said. The engineering and construction phase will be executed over 36 months, followed by five years of operations and maintenance, reinforcing Wabag’s lifecycle-based project capabilities. The plant will be built next to the existing Melamchi facility, which Wabag commissioned in 2017, and will treat water from the Melamchi, Yangri and Larke rivers to meet Nepal’s national drinking-water standards.