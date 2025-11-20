VA Tech rises 3% on large order win from Nepal water supply board; details

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 9:37 AM IST
VA Tech share price today: VA Tech Wabag (VA Tech) shares were buzzing on Thursday, November 20, 2025, with the stock rising up to 3.36 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹1,449.35 per share.
At 9:30 AM, VA Tech share price continued to trade higher, up 1.99 per cent at ₹1,430. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.20 per cent higher at 85,355.60 levels.
Why did VA Tech Wabag share price rise in trade today?
Shares of VA Tech Wabag gained in Thursday’s trade after the company announced that it had won a large repeat order from Nepal’s Melamchi Water Supply Development Board (MWSDB).
The contract, funded by the Asian Development Bank, involves the design, construction and operation of a 255-MLD Sundarijal Water Treatment Plant in the Kathmandu Valley.
A ‘Large’ order means an order value in the range of $30 million to $75 million, the company said.
The engineering and construction phase will be executed over 36 months, followed by five years of operations and maintenance, reinforcing Wabag’s lifecycle-based project capabilities. The plant will be built next to the existing Melamchi facility, which Wabag commissioned in 2017, and will treat water from the Melamchi, Yangri and Larke rivers to meet Nepal’s national drinking-water standards.
Arvind Dullu, regional business head of South and Southeast Asia, said, “We sincerely thank MWSDB for this repeat order which is a testament for the continued confidence of our valued customer in our technical proficiency and capabilities. This Large order further consolidates WABAG's strategic presence in Nepal and reinforces our position as an industry leader across the South Asian region”
VA Tech Wabag is a pure-play Indian water technology multinational with more than a century of expertise in municipal and industrial water treatment. The company has designed and built over 1,500 plants globally and operates with a team of 1,600 professionals across over 25 countries.
