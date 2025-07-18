Friday, July 18, 2025 | 02:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / JTL Industries share extends losses, drops 11% in three days; here's why

JTL Industries share extends losses, drops 11% in three days; here's why

JTL Industries stock was trading 4 per cent lower at ₹73.82 compared to the previous day's close of ₹76.9 on the NSE

steel

JTL Industries engaged in the manufacturing and selling of Iron and Steel products | Bloomberg Photo

Devanshu Singla New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 2:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

JTL Industries share price today: Shares of steel pipes manufacturer JTL Industries fell over 4 per cent to hit an intraday low of ₹73.65 on the NSE after it reported a weak set of numbers for the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1FY26) on Wednesday. The stock has tanked over 10 per cent in the last two sessions from Wednesday's closing price of ₹81.16.
 
At 1:40 PM, the stock was trading 4 per cent lower at ₹73.82 compared to the previous day's close of ₹76.9 on the NSE. In comparison, the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 index was trading at 24,954.95 levels, down by 156.5 points or 0.62 per cent. The company's total market capitalisation stood at ₹2,901.73 crore. The stock has plunged over 40 per cent from its 52-week high of ₹123.75 touched on October 3, 2024.  
 

JTL Industries Q1FY26 result update 

JTL Industries' consolidated total for the June 2025 quarter came in at ₹549.6 crore, up 5.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹515.6 crore in the year-ago period. The company reported a 46.2 per cent Y-o-Y decline in profit after tax (PAT) to ₹16.5 crore against ₹30.7 crore in the June 2024 quarter. 
 
Its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹23.4 crore, down 41.5 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹400 crore in the year-ago period. Ebitda margin slipped to 4.3 per cent from 7.8 per cent.  

Also Read

Marriott International, hotels

Indian Hotels, ITC rally upto 3% in weak market; brokerages see more upside

stock market trading

Newgen Software shares slip 6% post Q1; opportunity or exit signal?

Market crash, market fall, stock market, global market

Clean Science shares tank 7% post Q1 results; should you buy, sell or hold?

Bharat Dynamics, BDL

Bharat Dynamics stock down 20% from all-time high; what brokerages say

Tata Communications

Tata Comm shares up 4% post Q1 results: Should you buy, sell or hold?

Brokerage views on JTL Industries: Nuvama Institutional Equities

According to analysts at Nuvama, JTL Industries posted weak Q1FY26 results due to inventory losses of ₹1,000 per ton, higher discounting for DFT pipes, and a change in product mix. 
 
"While JTL may miss H1FY26 guidance of 250,000 tons, it is eyeing 500,000 tons for FY26. Moreover, Ebitda per ton guidance is now down to ₹4,000 from ₹4,200–4,400 earlier. Given a subdued showing and weak commentary, we are cutting
FY26E/27E/28E EPS by 14 per cent each. Considering the constant underperformance, we are cutting the target multiple from 22x to 18x," the brokerage said.
  Nuvama has maintained a ‘Buy’ rating with a target price of ₹110.

Axis Securities 

"With the phase-wise volume expansion in progress, we model Revenue/Ebitda/PAT CAGR of 25/36/26 per cent over FY25-28E. After the weak Q1FY26 results, we cut our FY26/27 Ebitda estimates as we factor in lower sales price realisation," Axis Securities said in a note.
 
According to the brokerage, execution of the growth projects and market acceptance of the key DFT, colour-coated, GI Coil, and ARW pipes, which the company will introduce over the upcoming quarters, will be the key monitorables.
 
Axis Securities has maintained a 'Hold' rating on the stock with a target price of ₹78 

About JTL Industries

JTL Industries, formerly JTL Infra, was incorporated in July 1991. The company is primarily engaged in the manufacturing and selling of Iron and Steel products. The Company is an integrated manufacturer and supplier of steel tubes, pipes and allied products. It also manufactures steel tubes for belt conveyor idlers, water wells, and lancing pipes, serving both automotive and industrial sectors with precision and excellence. The company operates manufacturing facilities in Mangaon (Maharashtra) and Mandi Gobindgarh (Punjab).

More From This Section

BSE, STOCK MARKETS

Sensex falls 650 pts, Nifty below 25k: Why are stock markets falling today?

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE, Wolf

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 400 pts; Nifty tests 25k; Banks, Cons Dur drag; SMIDs fall; VIX up 2%

Indian Overseas Bank, IOB

Indian Overseas Bank shares rise 2% after Q1 results; profit up 76% YoY

construction labour worker

Garuda Construction shares fly 20%, hit record on stellar Q1 nos; details

ipo market listing share market

GNG Electronics IPO opens on July 23; check price band, lot size, key dates

Topics : The Smart Investor Buzzing stocks Steel sector steel stocks Markets NSE

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodayRIL Q1 results PreviewGold-Silver Rate TodayAnthem Bioscience IPO AllotmentUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon