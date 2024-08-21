Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Here's why CESC stock price jumped over 3% on August 21; details here

Here's why CESC stock price jumped over 3% on August 21; details here

The shares of CESC rose after the company announced that its subsidiary, Purvah Green Power Private Limited has incorporated a Wholly Owned Subsidiary (WOS) company, Ecofusion Power Private Limited.

stock markets
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2024 | 10:40 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
CESC shares rise: Shares of CESC gained as much as 3.45 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 182.90 per share on Wednesday, August 21, 2024.

The shares of CESC rose after the company announced that its subsidiary, Purvah Green Power Private Limited has incorporated a Wholly Owned Subsidiary (WOS) company, Ecofusion Power Private Limited.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


In an exchange filing, CESC said, “It is hereby informed that Purvah Green Power Private Limited, a Subsidiary of the Company has incorporated a Wholly Owned Subsidiary Company named Ecofusion Power Private Limited on August 19, 2024.”

Incorporated in 1978, CESC Ltd is a leading player in the generation and distribution of electricity. As a flagship company of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, CESC is India's first fully integrated electrical utility with private participation in all facets of power—generation, transmission, and distribution. 

The company operates primarily in Kolkata, Hooghly, Howrah, and North and South 24 Parganas in West Bengal, serving approximately 3.4 million consumers across domestic, industrial, and commercial sectors. 

In addition to its core operations, CESC, through its subsidiaries, manages independent power generation projects and distribution ventures throughout India. 

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty volatile; Mid, SmallCap indices hold gains

Orient Technologies IPO opens today: GMP jumps 15%; should you subscribe?

Colgate, Pidilite, Britannia among Nuvama's top consumer bets; here's why

Stocks to watch, Aug 21: Ola Electric, Cyient DLM, PNB Housing Fin, L&T, Vi

F&O Insights: FIIs cover shorts in Bank Nifty; 24,600 is the key for Nifty


Its transmission and distribution (T&D) business spans Kolkata, Greater Noida, Rajasthan, and Chandigarh. The company boasts a 2.1-GW thermal power capacity based in West Bengal, which includes the Budge Budge Generating Station (750 MW) and the Southern Generating Station (135 MW). It also operates the Haldia Thermal Plant, a 600 MW facility in Haldia. 

Together with its embedded generating stations and additional power from Haldia and Asansol, CESC meets about 90 per cent of its customers' electricity needs, with the remainder procured from other sources. Around 30 per cent of the coal required for generation at Budge Budge is sourced from captive mines. CESC is also expanding its presence in renewable energy with solar power plants in Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, totaling a capacity of 27 MW.

The market capitalisation of CESC is Rs 24,357.36 crore, according to Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The company falls under BSE 500 category. 

At 10:36 AM, shares of CESC were trading 3.68 per cent higher at Rs 183.30 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.04 per cent higher at 80,839.17 levels.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

PNB Housing jumps 7% after 14 mn shares change hands via block deals

Genus Power Infra shares reach lifetime high on large order win; details

HG Infra stock gains 4% on emerging lowest bidder for project of Rs 781 cr

Cyient gains 6% on 14.5% stake sale plan in subsidiary; Cyient DLM slips 3%

SAIL, NMDC are down up to 9% in 1 month; is it time to buy steel stocks?

Topics :Buzzing stocksBSE NSENSE Nifty50 benchmark indexNifty50Indian stock exchangesIndian stock marketsMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYIndian equity marketsS&P BSE SensexCESC stockCESC LimitedCESC

First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 10:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story