Sumitomo Chemical India consolidated net profit declines 9.23% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.77% to Rs 679.42 croreNet profit of Sumitomo Chemical India declined 9.23% to Rs 99.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 109.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.77% to Rs 679.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 674.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 36.79% to Rs 505.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 369.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.71% to Rs 3148.52 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2843.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales679.42674.20 1 3148.522843.95 11 OPM %17.6020.79 -20.0716.69 - PBDT149.52165.57 -10 746.29565.14 32 PBT133.11148.80 -11 680.24502.95 35 NP99.58109.70 -9 505.50369.54 37
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content