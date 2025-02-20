Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Here's why Waaree Energies share rose over 4% in trade on February 20

Here's why Waaree Energies share rose over 4% in trade on February 20

The rise in Waaree Energies share price came after it bagged an order for the supply of solar modules for 362.5 MWp by Khaba Renewable Energy to, a subsidiary of Engie India

stock market
stock market
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 11:00 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Waaree Energies share price: Waaree Energies share price was buzzing in trade on Thursday, February 20, 2025, as the scrip popped as much as 4.43 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 2,319 per share.
 
The rise in Waaree Energies share price came after it bagged an order for the supply of solar modules for 362.5 MWp by Khaba Renewable Energy to, a subsidiary of Engie India.
 
In an updated exchange filing, Waaree Energies said, “With reference to the intimation submitted on February 19, 2025 regarding the receipt of an order, along with Annexure A, we would like to clarify that the order for supply of solar modules for 362.5 MWp is awarded by Khaba Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Engie India. 
 
The supply of modules is scheduled to commence in FY 2025-26, Waaree Energies said, in a statement.
 
In the previous exchange filing, the company had said, “This is to inform you that the Company has today received an order for supply of solar modules for 362.5 MWp from a renowned customer engaged in the business of owning, developing and operating renewable power projects in India.”
 
Waaree Energies Q3

Also Read

This smallcap hotel stock has zoomed 29% in 2 days; hits new high

Bharat Forge share up 3% as arm inks deal to supply artillery cannons to US

Why Tata Technologies and Ireda shares rose up to 4% in trade today?

1,021 electric buses order worth Rs 5,550 crore lifts JBM Auto share 4%

India Glycols up 6% on securing Rs 1,264.2 crore order to supply ethanol

 
Waaree Energies’ profit zoomed to Rs 506.8 crore in Q3FY25, from Rs 140.8 crore in Q3FY24.
 
The company's total income rose to Rs 3,545.2 crore in Q3FY25, from Rs 1,651.7 crore in Q3FY24. Meanwhile, its expenses came in at Rs 2,855.4 crore in Q3FY25, from Rs 1,517.3 crore a year ago. READ MORE
 
About Waaree Energies
 
Founded in 1990, Waaree Energies is among India's leading renewable energy companies, accelerating the global energy transition. Headquartered in Mumbai, the company operates state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities with an installed capacity of ~13.3 GW for solar PV modules (including 1.3GW of Indosolar). 
 
With presence across India and more than 25 countries worldwide, it offers innovative solar solutions, including panel manufacturing, EPC services, project development, and rooftop systems. 
 
The market capitalisation of Waaree Energies is Rs 66,181 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE IPO category.
 
At 10:40 AM, Waaree Energies share price was trading 3.06 per cent higher at Rs 2,288.40. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.30 per cent lower at 75,710.57 levels.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Cyient DLM, Sansera, AMI Organics: 5 microcap stocks that you MUST buy

Share Market LIVE: Small, Midcap stks climb; Sensex, Nifty down; PSB, Metal, Auto gain; FMCG drags

This smallcap pharma stock hit 20% upper circuit today; rose 32% in a year

Premium

Order slowdown, peak margin concerns weigh on ABB's growth outlook

Will volatility dampen the IPO market in 2025? Here's what experts predict

Topics :Buzzing stocksBSE NSENSE Nifty50 benchmark indexIndian stock exchangesMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYIndian equitiesBSE SensexNifty50Waaree EnergiesShare priceshare marketMarket trends

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 10:51 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story