HG Infra shares slump 9%, log worst day in over a month on weak Q4

Shares of HG Infra Engineering tumbled over 9 per cent in Thursday's intraday session as net profit for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2025-25 (Q4FY25) fell by 22.65 per cent.

The civil construction firm's stock fell as much as 9.07 per cent during the day to ₹1,187 per share, the biggest intraday fall since April 7 this year. The stock pared losses to trade 6.4 per cent lower at ₹1,173 apiece, compared to a 0.88 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 9:58 AM.

Shares of the company have fallen over 8 per cent from their recent highs of ₹1,275, which it hit earlier this month. The counter has fallen 22 per cent this year, compared to a 3.7 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. HG Infra has a total market capitalisation of ₹7,655.65 crore, according to BSE data.

HG Infra Q4FY25 results

HG Infra's net profit slipped by 22.65 per cent to ₹146.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2025, compared to ₹190.03 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. Revenue from operations fell by 20.33 per cent to ₹1,360.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025, as against ₹1,708.26 crore in the same quarter last year.

On the operational front, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebita) fell 28 per cent to ₹239.5 crore, from ₹332.6 crore a year earlier. The Ebitda margin contracted to 17.6 per cent from 19.5 per cent.

For the full year, net profit declined by 6.15 per cent to ₹505.47 crore in the year ended March 2025, compared to ₹538.59 crore in the previous financial year. Revenue from operations declined by 5.99 per cent to ₹5,056.18 crore in the year ended March 2025, as against ₹5,378.48 crore in the preceding year.

The company's board also recommended a final dividend of ₹2.00 per equity share of face value ₹10 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2025.

