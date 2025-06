Vodafone Idea shares up 3% in trade; what is driving investor interest?

Vodafone Idea (Vi) shares advanced 3.3 per cent in trade on Wednesday, logging an intraday high at ₹7.1 per share on BSE. At 10:36 AM, Vodafone Idea share price was trading 2.91 per cent higher at ₹7.07 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.7 per cent at 82,630.49.

The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹ 76,598.53 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹19.15 per share and 52-week low was at ₹6.3 per share.

READ STOCK MARKET LATEST UPDATES TODAY LIVE In one year, Vodafone Idea shares have lost 62 per cent as compared to Sensex's rise of 5 per cent.

Vodafone Idea's clarification The company has informed investors that a report about the government considering relief on ₹84,000 crore dues of Vi was doing rounds. In reference to this, the company clarified through its exchange filing that it has not received any communication from the government. "We have not received any communication from the Government in relation to the above-reported matter. As and when there is any development which requires disclosure, we will do the needful," the filing read. ALSO READ | Nifty Media eyes BIG breakout: Den, Network18 up 9% today; what lies ahead? The Supreme Court (SC) recently, dismissed petitions by Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, and Tata Teleservices seeking waivers on interest, penalties, and interest on penalties related to adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues.