Vodafone Idea shares up 3% in trade; what is driving investor interest?

The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹ 76,598.53 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹19.15 per share and 52-week low was at ₹6.3 per share.

In one year, Vodafone Idea shares have lost 62 per cent as compared to Sensex's rise of 5 per cent.

Vodafone Idea's clarification

The company has informed investors that a report about the government considering relief on ₹84,000 crore dues of Vi was doing rounds. In reference to this, the company clarified through its exchange filing that it has not received any communication from the government.

"We have not received any communication from the Government in relation to the above-reported matter. As and when there is any development which requires disclosure, we will do the needful," the filing read.