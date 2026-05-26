Hindalco Industries likely to gain from high aluminium, copper prices

Hindalco’s consolidated Q4FY26 results gained on better-than –expected results from Novelis . The Q4FY26 consolidated EBITDA was at ₹10180 cr, up by 5.9 per cent YoY and up 27.6 per cent QoQ. Consolidated revenue was ₹78130 cr, up 20.4 per cent YoY and up 17.5 per cent QoQ. Novelis’ quarterly shipments of 844kt were down 11.8 per cent YoY and up 4.3 per cent QoQ, with adjusted EBITDA of USD 544/t, up 10 per cent YoY and up 26.4 per cent QoQ.
India upstream aluminium EBITDA was ₹5450 cr, up 12.6 per cent YoY and up 12.7 per cent QoQ. The downstream aluminium segment reported EBITDA of ₹260 cr, up 16.4 per cent YoY and up 9.4 per cent QoQ, with EBITDA/t of USD 225/t, down 6.6 per cent YoY and down 7.0 per cent QoQ. The copper division reported EBITDA of ₹910 cr, up 47.7 per cent YoY and up 52.4 per cent QoQ. The consolidated net debt (31st March 2026) was ₹68440 cr, up considerably from ₹35330 cr at March 31, 2025.
The Aluminium upstream volumes was 339kt in Q4FY26, up 2.1 per cent YoY and down 1.7 per cent QoQ. The FY26 upstream volumes rose 1.7 per cent YoY to 1,350kt. Aluminium downstream volumes were 124kt in Q4FY26, up 18.1 per cent YoY and up 14.8 per cent QoQ. The FY26 downstream volumes grew 10.7 per cent YoY to 446kt. Copper volumes declined 5.2 per cent YoY to 128kt in Q4FY26, but up 4.9 per cent QoQ. The FY26 copper volumes were flat at 487kt (down 0.8 per cent YoY). The Novelis FY26 shipments declined 5.3 per cent YoY to 3,557kt.
Domestic capex projects are focused on Aluminium and copper upstream. Novelis has an ongoing brownfield 175Kt expansion and a greenfield 600kt project in Bay Minette, Alabama, USA. Domestic projects will generate incremental volumes from FY29, while Novelis will produce incremental volumes from FY27 with further capacity scale up in FY28.
The Novelis’ 600kt greenfield facility at Bay Minette is on schedule and full commissioning targeted for H2CY26. Full ramp-up would take 18-24 months. Novelis has achieved cost savings of USD 200mn in FY26 and targets cost reductions of USD 350-400mn by FY28.There was an estimated volume loss of 73,000 tonnes due to fire at the Oswego facility. The Oswego facility will resume operations within weeks. About 70–75 per cent of the cash flow losses (total estimated cash flow impact is USD 1.7 bn) will be recovered from insurance. Novelis is diversifying scrap sourcing and long-term unadjusted EBITDA guidance of USD 600/t assumes normalized metal prices and scrap spreads.
Management projects Input costs will stay high in Q1FY27. The Q4 costs increased by 2.4 per cent over Q3, with further 5 per cent increase QoQ anticipated in Q1FY27 due to higher prices of furnace oil and coke.
Hindalco’s FY26 capex rose 47 per cent YoY to ₹31600 cr. India capex for FY27 is guided at ₹12000 cr, while Novelis plans USD 2.3–2.4 bn capex for Bay Minette. Consolidated capex peak was hit in FY26. In copper, the Aditya FRP plant is ramping up, while battery enclosure facility is at full scale. The 50kt copper scrap recycling plant is set for commissioning in August.
During Q4FY26, Hindalco renewable capacity hit 470 MW with another 53 MW set for deployment in Q1FY27, taking total renewable capacity to 523 MW. Also, 30MW storage-based power will be deployed in Q1.
The Chakla captive coal mine has received stage one clearance, Meenakshi mine is at stage one approval. Banda is likely to see first coal only in FY28 while Chakla mine will deliver first coal in Q4FY27.
In Q4FY26, 64 per cent aluminium volumes were hedged at USD 2,807/t while 26 per cent currency was hedged at ₹88/USD. For FY27, the company has hedged 29 per cent of aluminium at USD 3,013/t and 14 per cent currency at ₹90.13/USD.
Despite record-low copper TCRCs, management expects near-term copper EBITDA run-rate to be ₹900cr -1000 cr in Q1FY27, supported by higher (by-product) sulphuric acid prices. Management expects normalization at ₹600cr-700 cr quarterly EBITDA beyond Q1FY27 as acid prices stabilize.
Volume growth across aluminium, copper and specialty materials as and cost benefits from captive coal will boost long-term margins. The debt overhang is a concern with net debt to EBITDA to be capped at 2 times. Elevated Aluminium and copper prices could lead to high near-term realisations. But the shareprice runup may have priced in the anticipated gains with many analysts recommending Hold.