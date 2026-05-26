Hindalco Industries likely to gain from high aluminium, copper prices

The Aluminium upstream volumes was 339kt in Q4FY26, up 2.1 per cent YoY and down 1.7 per cent QoQ. The FY26 upstream volumes rose 1.7 per cent YoY to 1,350kt. Aluminium downstream volumes were 124kt in Q4FY26, up 18.1 per cent YoY and up 14.8 per cent QoQ. The FY26 downstream volumes grew 10.7 per cent YoY to 446kt. Copper volumes declined 5.2 per cent YoY to 128kt in Q4FY26, but up 4.9 per cent QoQ. The FY26 copper volumes were flat at 487kt (down 0.8 per cent YoY). The Novelis FY26 shipments declined 5.3 per cent YoY to 3,557kt.