Hindustan Aeronautics shares rise 4%; check out reason and recommendation

Kranthi Bathini, director -equity strategy, WealthMills Securities, is upbeat on HAL as he believes the company and its associates will benefit from the government's clearance of ₹62,000 crore order to procure 97 additional indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas Mk1A fighter jets from HAL for the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Besides, Motilal Oswal, in its post-Q1 result report, said that with engine supplies ramping up from GE Aerospace for the Tejas Mk1A aircraft order, aircraft deliveries are expected to accelerate in the coming quarters.

Bathini sees 10-15 per cent upside from the current levels and recommends holding the stock and buying at every dip.Independent market analyst Ambareesh Baliga suggests holding HAL stock. "Execution could be an issue for most of these defence companies - which market is not discounting," he said.