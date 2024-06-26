How to trade telecom stocks amid spectrum auction? Check key levels

On Day 1 of the 5G spectrum auction Tuesday, telecom operators placed bids for spectrum worth Rs 11,000 crore, said sources at the Department of Communication (DoT) said.

The three private sector telecom operators - Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea - have collectively put up Rs 4,350 crore as EMD for the bidding, the pre-qualified bidder details released by DoT has shown. This is five times smaller than the last 5G spectrum auctions in 2022, data shows. READ MORE

Amid the ongoing spectrum auction, here's how the key telecom stocks are placed on the charts: