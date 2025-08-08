Home / Markets / News / HPCL share price rises 3% after posting Q1 results; check details here

HPCL share price rises 3% after posting Q1 results; check details here

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) shares rose 3.1 per cent on Friday, after the company posted Q1 results

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) shares rose 3.1 per cent on Friday, August 8, 2025, and logged an intra-day high at ₹415.3 per share on BSE. The stock gained after the company posted Q1 results, after market hours on Thursday. 
 
At 12:03 AM, HPCL share price rose 2.93 per cent to ₹414.35 per share. In comparison, the Sensex was 0.72 per cent lower at 80,042.08. 

HPCL Q1 results recap

In Q1, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation reported a consolidated net profit of ₹4,110.93 crore, skyrocketing approximately by 548 per cent from ₹633.94 crore recorded in the same period last year.
 
The rise was attributed to inventory gains and improved margins resulting from maintaining retail fuel prices. HPCL recorded a gross refining margin (GRM) of $3.08 per barrel for Q1 FY26, down from $5.03 per barrel in the same period last year.
 
Revenue from operations, however, saw a marginal decline of about 0.65 per cent. The company posted ₹1.2 trillion in Q1 FY26, compared to ₹1.21 trillion in the corresponding quarter of FY25. 
 
Further, HPCL processed 6.66 million metric tonnes (MMT) of crude in Q1 FY26, a 15.6 per cent rise from 5.76 MMT in Q1 FY25. Visakh Refinery operated at 111 per cent capacity (4.16 MMT), and Mumbai Refinery at 106 per cent (2.50 MMT), the company said. 
 Its total sales volume (including exports) reached 13.04 MMT, up 3.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Domestic sales grew 1.9 per cent, while LPG sales rose 6.6 per cent to 2.21 MMT. 
Petrol sales reached a record 2.62 MMT with 5.4 per cent growth. CNG sales hit an all-time high of 310 thousand metric tonnes (TMT), up 22.1 per cent Y-o-Y. HPCL sold 291 TMT of aviation fuel in Q1, a rise of 11.4 per cent. 

About HPCL 

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) is a leading Indian public sector oil and gas company headquartered in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The company owns and operates two major refineries producing a wide variety of petroleum fuels and specialties, one in Mumbai (West Coast) of 7.5 Million Metric Tonnes Per Annum (MMTPA) capacity and the other in Visakhapatnam, (East Coast) with a capacity of 8.3 MMTPA.
 

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 12:42 PM IST

