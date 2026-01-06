ICICI Bank rallies 3%, hits over 2-month high in subdued market; here's why

3 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2026 | 10:28 AM IST
ICICI Bank share price today
Shares of ICICI Bank hit an over two-month high at ₹1,410.55, as they rallied 3 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise subdued market. The stock price of the private sector lender was quoting at its highest level since October 20, 2025. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.31 per cent at 85,179 at 09:41 AM.
However, in the past six months, ICICI Bank has underperformed the market by falling 2.3 per cent, as against 2 per cent rise in the benchmark index. The stock had hit a 52-week high of ₹1,494.10 on July 31, 2025.
Brokerages view on ICICI Bank
ICICI Bank’s credit growth recovered meaningfully in the second quarter (July to September) of the financial year 2025-26 (Q2FY26) after a soft start to the year. The bank has maintained consistency in growth with 15 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over FY23-25, thus outpacing system growth, led by retail and business banking (BB).
The bank’s net interest margins (NIMs) remained largely stable across Q1 and Q2FY26, aided by a reduction in cost of deposits, steady loan mix and disciplined pricing across retail and corporate books. While NIM pressure persists in the near term, a phased reduction in CRR and easing liquidity should help to stabilize NIMs in H2FY26, believe analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services. The brokerage firm expects NIMs at 4.4 per cent in FY26E and to stabilize at 4.4-4.5 per cent over FY27-28E.
ICICI Bank has entered a phase where its operating variables exhibit far less volatility, with robust loan growth, solid asset quality, and leading returns, with estimated RoA/RoE of 2.3 per cent/16.3 per cent by FY27E, the brokerage firm said in the December quarter (Q3) results preview. It maintains ‘BUY’ rating on ICICI Bank with a target price of ₹1,700 per share.
The quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) advances growth of ICICI Bank in Q3 is expected to be lower than the industry growth. The fall in Yield on Advances (YoA) will be completely offset by the fall in Certificate of Deposits (CoD); hence, NIM will be broadly stable QoQ, said analysts at Systematix Shares and Stocks (India).
Sequentially, fee income is likely to be higher with business growth but treasury income to be lower due to hardening of yields; slippages are expected to increase sequentially, driven by seasonally high agri slippages. Hence, provisions are also expected to increase sequentially, the brokerage firm said in the banking sector report.
Meanwhile, Moody's Ratings expects ICICI Bank's asset quality to remain better than industry average. ICICI's gross non-performing loan (NPL) ratio as of the end of Q2FY26 was 1.6 per cent, compared with the industry average of 2.3 per cent as of the end of Q4FY25.
Monetary policy easing, income tax cuts for the middle class, and goods and services tax rationalization are supporting borrowers against external trade-related headwinds. Indian corporates have maintained sufficient profitability and deleveraged their balance sheets in recent years. At the same time, the quality of secured retail loans such as housing and vehicle loans is supported by stable employment conditions and adequate asset coverage, while growth in unsecured retail credit has slowed materially, the rating agency said in its rationale dated December 2, 2025. =========================== Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.