ICICI Bank rallies 3%, hits over 2-month high in subdued market; here's why

ICICI Bank share price today

Shares of ICICI Bank hit an over two-month high at ₹1,410.55, as they rallied 3 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise subdued market. The stock price of the private sector lender was quoting at its highest level since October 20, 2025. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.31 per cent at 85,179 at 09:41 AM.

However, in the past six months, ICICI Bank has underperformed the market by falling 2.3 per cent, as against 2 per cent rise in the benchmark index. The stock had hit a 52-week high of ₹1,494.10 on July 31, 2025.

Brokerages view on ICICI Bank ICICI Bank’s credit growth recovered meaningfully in the second quarter (July to September) of the financial year 2025-26 (Q2FY26) after a soft start to the year. The bank has maintained consistency in growth with 15 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over FY23-25, thus outpacing system growth, led by retail and business banking (BB). The bank’s net interest margins (NIMs) remained largely stable across Q1 and Q2FY26, aided by a reduction in cost of deposits, steady loan mix and disciplined pricing across retail and corporate books. While NIM pressure persists in the near term, a phased reduction in CRR and easing liquidity should help to stabilize NIMs in H2FY26, believe analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services. The brokerage firm expects NIMs at 4.4 per cent in FY26E and to stabilize at 4.4-4.5 per cent over FY27-28E.

ICICI Bank has entered a phase where its operating variables exhibit far less volatility, with robust loan growth, solid asset quality, and leading returns, with estimated RoA/RoE of 2.3 per cent/16.3 per cent by FY27E, the brokerage firm said in the December quarter (Q3) results preview. It maintains ‘BUY’ rating on ICICI Bank with a target price of ₹1,700 per share. The quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) advances growth of ICICI Bank in Q3 is expected to be lower than the industry growth. The fall in Yield on Advances (YoA) will be completely offset by the fall in Certificate of Deposits (CoD); hence, NIM will be broadly stable QoQ, said analysts at Systematix Shares and Stocks (India).