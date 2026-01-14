Q3FY26 witnessed the favourable impact of the recent goods and services tax (GST) exemption, making health insurance more affordable, while rate cuts in the automobile sector boosted vehicle sales, leading to a recovery in motor insurance, the brokerage noted.

“We have kept our premium estimates intact. However, we have raised the claims ratio for the motor segment considering the competitive intensity, leading to a 4 per cent decline in our FY26/27/28 earnings per share (EPS),” Motilal Oswal note said.

Further, the company's retail health segment continued its strong momentum, gaining market share through effective new customer acquisition, strong distribution capabilities, and significant traction of its "Elevate" product, Motilal Oswal said. Competitive intensity remains high in the motor own damage segment, but the company maintains the top position.

Emkay Global Financial Services | Add | Target: ₹2,250

ICICI Lombard’s performance in the December quarter was weaker than consensus, according to Emkay. However, the brokerage has retained ‘Add’ given the company’s focus on profit and strong brand franchise.

To bake in the Q3 developments, the brokerage has increased its combined ratio estimate by 30 basis points (bps) over FY26-28; the lower investment income results in a 6 per cent cut in the FY26E EPS, but only 1 per cent cut in FY27-28E EPS.

JM Financial Institutional Securities | Buy | Target: ₹2,333

ICICI Lombard reported weak results, the brokerage said. It added, despite adopting a focused underwriting approach, ICICI Lombard has sustained net earned premium growth of over 12 per cent over the past few quarters. The brokerage noted that heightened competition in high-return segments such as motor and commercial lines has weighed on growth recently.