ICICI Pru AMC IPO subscribed 39x; attracts bids worth nearly ₹3 trillion

The initial public offering (IPO) of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (AMC) saw robust investor interest, with the issue being subscribed 39 times over the shares on offer and attracting bids worth nearly Rs 3 trillion, exchange data showed on Tuesday.

Demand from institutional investors was particularly strong. The qualified institutional buyers (QIB) portion was subscribed 124 times, drawing bids worth about Rs 2.5 trillion. The non-institutional investors (HNIs) segment was subscribed 22 times, while the retail investors’ portion was subscribed 2.5 times.

The offering ranks as the second-most subscribed IPO of over Rs 10,000 crore since 2020. The most subscribed large issue during this period was the Rs 11,607-crore IPO of LG Electronics India, which had garnered 54 times subscription and bids worth Rs 4.4 trillion.

Ahead of the issue opening, ICICI Prudential AMC had allotted shares worth Rs 3,021 crore to 149 anchor investors. The IPO is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) by UK-based Prudential Plc, which is divesting a part of its stake in the joint venture. ICICI Bank will continue to remain the majority shareholder in the asset management company. At the upper end of the price band, the country’s largest asset manager by active equity assets under management (AUM) is valued at about Rs 1.07 trillion. Brokerages said the valuation appeared reasonable, citing the company’s market leadership and profitability metrics. “Given ICICI Pru AMC’s dominant position in high-growth active equity segments, superior margins and return ratios, the IPO pricing reflects a justifiable premium over peers,” said Deven Choksey Research. For comparison, HDFC AMC, the investment manager to HDFC Mutual Fund, currently commands a market capitalisation of around Rs 1.1 trillion.