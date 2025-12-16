Loan growth, lower cost targets positive for M&M Financial Services

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, or M&MFS, may enjoy favourable tailwinds in the second half of FY26, with rising demand for its core line of vehicle finance and a lower cost of finance. Also, while it has high credit costs, the asset quality has improved with accelerated write-offs.

M&MFS has a deep rural presence across 500,000 villages and a 12 million customer base. It is ideally positioned to benefit from stronger rural demand. The long-term target is to push assets under management, or AUM, to over Rs 3 trillion by 2030 from the current Rs 1.27 trillion. It has improved its underwriting architecture, institutionalised artificial intelligence, or AI-driven collections, and enhanced risk governance systems.

While holding onto leadership in vehicle finance, it’s looking to expand operations across housing finance, LAP, insurance, and investment distribution. It has invested in AI integration across underwriting and collections to unlock scale while holding opex in the 2.5-2.7 per cent band. Over a five-year timeframe, management is guiding for 18-20 per cent loan growth, lower credit costs of 1.3–1.7 per cent and return on assets, or RoA, of above 2.2 per cent. M&MFS reported a net profit of Rs 570 crore in Q2FY26, up 54 per cent year-on-year. The net interest margin (NIM) expanded 12 basis points quarter-on-quarter to 6.8 per cent and collection efficiency picked up to 96 per cent in Q2FY26 from 95 per cent in Q1FY26. Gross stage-2 and stage-3 ratios were flat quarter-on-quarter at 9.7 per cent.

One concern is higher credit costs of 2.4 per cent (1.1 per cent in Q2FY25 and 1.4 per cent in Q1FY26). Loan growth was moderate at 13 per cent, with only 3 per cent year-on-year growth in disbursements. M&MFS has recognised credit costs upfront and pushed stage-3 provision cover to 53 per cent versus 51 per cent in Q1FY26. There could be provision write-backs and disbursement should pick up. In Q2FY26, the vehicles business grew 3 per cent year-on-year, with market share in tractors, 3W, PVs, used commercial vehicles, or CVs, and small CVs being maintained. M&MFS reported 13 per cent year-on-year growth in AUM at Rs 1.27 trillion. The share of M&M assets to total AUM was maintained at 43 per cent. Q2FY26 saw Rs 420 crore of write-offs, the same as in Q1. M&MFS is well-capitalised at a tier-1 ratio of 16.9 per cent after a recent rights issue.

The management believes passenger vehicles and tractors should drive growth, with SUV premiumisation a factor along with strong tractor demand. The used vehicles segment could deliver 20 per cent of AUM in the medium term. M&MFS is also focussed on affordable housing in the mortgage business. The credit cost guidance is 1.7 per cent in FY26, with disbursement and AUM growth in the mid to high teens for the next three years. The credit cost guidance may be a little optimistic, given credit cost of 2 per cent in H1FY26, and some analysts are projecting it at 1.9 per cent. Further, the opex-to-assets ratios will be in the range of 250-270 basis points, with a ceiling of a maximum 280 basis points. Opex costs are elevated as the company is investing.

The management commentary highlighted strong volume growth in the passenger vehicle, or PV, segment post-GST reforms. Disbursements in used vehicles grew 4 per cent year-on-year while CV and construction equipment, or CE, disbursements saw degrowth. The growth in PV and tractors is expected to more than offset the slowdown in CV. The reported spread improved to 7.0 per cent in Q2FY26, up from 6.7 per cent in Q1FY26 due to a 30 basis points quarter-on-quarter improvement in cost of funds. Management expects spreads to stay in the range of 6.5-6.7 per cent in FY26. Fee income has seen steady growth to 1.4 per cent of average assets (1.1 per cent in Q2FY25) led by higher dividend income from Mahindra Insurance Brokers.