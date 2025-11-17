ideaForge Technology skyrockets 12% on securing deals from Defence Ministry

ideaForge Technology share price today: Drone maker ideaForge Technology share price was buzzing in trade on Monday, November 17, 2025, with the scrip rising as much as 12.20 per cent to an intraday low of ₹519.90 per share.

At 2:00 PM, ideaForge Technology share price was trading near day’s high level, up 10.41 per cent up at ₹514. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.42 per cent higher at 84,914.65 levels.

What led to the rise in ideaForge Technology share price today?

The uptick in ideaForge Technology share price came after the company secured two orders worth ₹107 crore from the Ministry of Defence.

In an exchange filing on November 14, the company revealed that it has received an order worth approximately ₹75 crore (all inclusive) to supply AFDS/Tactical class unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) with accessories to the Ministry of Defence. This order is expected to be delivered in 12 months, ideaForge Technology said. In a separate filing on the same day, the company said it has received an order worth approximately ₹32 crore (all inclusive) to supply Hybrid UAVs with accessories to the Ministry of Defence. This order is expected to be delivered within 6 months, ideaForge Technology revealed in a statement.

Ideaforge Technology Q2 results ideaForge Technology posted a weak set of numbers in the September quarter of financial year 2026 (Q2FY26). The company reported a profit after tax (PAT) loss of ₹19.62 crore in the September quarter of FY26 (Q2FY26), as against a PAT loss of ₹13.73 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal year (Q2FY25). Its revenue, or topline, however, rose to ₹40.76 crore in Q2FY26, from ₹37.1 crore in Q2FY25. At the operating level, the company posted an earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) loss of ₹7.99 crore in Q2FY26, as against an Ebitda loss of ₹9.99 crore in Q2FY25.

During Q2FY26, ideaForge Technology, through its US subsidiary, entered into a joint venture with First Breach Inc. to manufacture and market select UAVs in the United States. Its Q6 UAV received a NATO Stock Number (NSN), allowing it to be listed in NATO and allied procurement systems. Additionally, ideaForge Technology deployed its UAVs for disaster response operations across multiple states during recent calamities. On Q2 show, Ankit Mehta, chief executive officer (CEO) of ideaForge Technology, said, “While H1 of FY2026 has seen the reemergence of the demand signals after a muted FY2025 for the Indian drone industry, it is our investment in next-gen platforms, new categories and GPS & comms. resilience that is paying off for us. The Armed Forces’ renewed emphasis on resilient UAV procurement and Emergency Procurement Cycle 6 (EP-6) allocations from the MoD continue to be a strong tailwind for the industry and India’s defence sector.”