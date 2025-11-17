Home / Markets / News / ideaForge Technology skyrockets 12% on securing deals from Defence Ministry

ideaForge Technology skyrockets 12% on securing deals from Defence Ministry

The uptick in ideaForge Technology share price came after the company secured two orders worth ₹107 crore from the Ministry of Defence.

A drone flies over a neighborhood in Houston, Texas
At 2:00 PM, ideaForge Technology share price was trading near day’s high level, up 10.41 per cent up at ₹514. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.42 per cent higher at 84,914.65 levels.
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
ideaForge Technology share price today: Drone maker ideaForge Technology share price was buzzing in trade on Monday, November 17, 2025, with the scrip rising as much as 12.20 per cent to an intraday low of ₹519.90 per share.
 
At 2:00 PM, ideaForge Technology share price was trading near day’s high level, up 10.41 per cent up at ₹514. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.42 per cent higher at 84,914.65 levels. 
 

What led to the rise in ideaForge Technology share price today?

 
The uptick in ideaForge Technology share price came after the company secured two orders worth ₹107 crore from the Ministry of Defence.
 
In an exchange filing on November 14, the company revealed that it has received an order worth approximately ₹75 crore (all inclusive) to supply AFDS/Tactical class unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) with accessories to the Ministry of Defence. This order is expected to be delivered in 12 months, ideaForge Technology said.
 
In a separate filing on the same day, the company said it has received an order worth approximately ₹32 crore (all inclusive) to supply Hybrid UAVs with accessories to the Ministry of Defence. This order is expected to be delivered within 6 months, ideaForge Technology revealed in a statement.
 

Ideaforge Technology Q2 results

 
ideaForge Technology posted a weak set of numbers in the September quarter of financial year 2026 (Q2FY26).
 
The company reported a profit after tax (PAT) loss of ₹19.62 crore in the September quarter of FY26 (Q2FY26), as against a PAT loss of ₹13.73 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal year (Q2FY25).
 
Its revenue, or topline, however, rose to ₹40.76 crore in Q2FY26, from ₹37.1 crore in Q2FY25.
 
At the operating level, the company posted an earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) loss of ₹7.99 crore in Q2FY26, as against an Ebitda loss of ₹9.99 crore in Q2FY25. 
During Q2FY26, ideaForge Technology, through its US subsidiary, entered into a joint venture with First Breach Inc. to manufacture and market select UAVs in the United States.
  Its Q6 UAV received a NATO Stock Number (NSN), allowing it to be listed in NATO and allied procurement systems.
  Additionally, ideaForge Technology deployed its UAVs for disaster response operations across multiple states during recent calamities.
  On Q2 show, Ankit Mehta, chief executive officer (CEO) of ideaForge Technology, said, “While H1 of FY2026 has seen the reemergence of the demand signals after a muted FY2025 for the Indian drone industry, it is our investment in next-gen platforms, new categories and GPS & comms. resilience that is paying off for us. The Armed Forces’ renewed emphasis on resilient UAV procurement and Emergency Procurement Cycle 6 (EP-6) allocations from the MoD continue to be a strong tailwind for the industry and India’s defence sector.”  
“On the global front, our efforts to build on the work we have done so far continued in Q2. Our SWITCH and Q6 platforms now carry NATO Stock Numbers (NSN), reemphasising our standing as a credible player in cutting-edge UAV technology. And our partnership with First Breach Inc. to manufacture and distribute drones in the US through a Joint Venture strengthens our presence in the US,” Mehta added.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 350 pts; Nifty hits 26k; All sectors in green; Breadth favours bears

Multibagger: Up 3,300% from 52-week low, stock to trade 5:1 ex-bonus Nov 18

IPOs increasingly becoming exit vehicles for early investors: CEA

India's investor base could double in 3-5 years, says Sebi chairman

Engineers India shares gain 5% on strong Q2 numbers; Antique retains 'Buy'

Topics :Share Market TodayBuzzing stocksIdeaForge TechnologyBSE SensexNifty50drone industryDrones UAVDefence ministryMinistry of DefenceMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYIndian equitiesBSE NSEShare priceQ2 results

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 2:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story