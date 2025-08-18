Home / Markets / News / Sebi extends deadline for margin pledge implementation to October 10

Sebi extends deadline for margin pledge implementation to October 10

Once implemented, brokers will no longer need physical or electronic instructions to process un-pledging and delivery

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi
Further, depositories will provide the necessary functionality for the 'pledge release for pay-in' system to ensure compliance with the new norms
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 5:02 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Markets regulator Sebi on Monday extended the deadline for the implementation of framework pertaining to the process of margin obligations via pledge and re-pledge within the depository system to October 10.

This was scheduled to come into effect from September 1, 2025.

The extension came after Sebi received representation from depositories -- CDSL and NSDL -- requesting for an extension of time to carry out system developments and to ensure system readiness by carrying end-to-end testing.

"Based on the same and in order to ensure smooth implementation without any disruption to the market players and investors, it has been decided to extend the timeline for implementation to October 10, 2025," Sebi said in its circular. 

Under the framework, Sebi introduced a mechanism where clients' securities, upon invocation, will be blocked for early pay-in within the client's demat account. The move will reduce chances of brokers misusing securities while ensuring a clear transaction trail.

Also, Sebi introduced a single instruction in the form of 'pledge release for pay-in' where the pledge will be released and the pay-in block will be set-up immediately in the client's demat account.

Further, depositories will provide the necessary functionality for the 'pledge release for pay-in' system to ensure compliance with the new norms.

Once implemented, brokers will no longer need physical or electronic instructions to process un-pledging and delivery, as the system will automatically validate the pay-in to the extent of the client's obligation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

SME IPOs regain momentum after three-month lull, raise ₹3,131 crore

Stock Market Close Highlights: Sensex gains 676 pts, Nifty tests 25K on GST rejig talk; Maruti up 9%

Lemon Tree Hotels rallies 7% on heavy volumes, nears 52-wk high; here's why

Marksans Pharma gains 3% on UK MHRA approval for subsidiary; details here

Patel Retail IPO opens on Aug 19: Key risks, strengths you must know

Topics :SEBIstock market tradingSebi norms

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 5:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story