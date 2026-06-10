India Inc payout grows slower than profit for third straight year

Shareholder payouts by India Inc through dividends and buybacks rose 2.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in FY26 to ₹5.06 trillion. Though this marked a slight improvement over the 1.6 per cent growth recorded in FY25, payouts lagged earnings growth for a third consecutive year.

The combined reported net profit of 1,495 listed firms in the sample rose 18.8 per cent Y-o-Y in FY26, while adjusted net profit, excluding exceptional gains and losses, increased 14.9 per cent in the year. As a result, the dividend payout ratio — the proportion of net profit given to shareholders — fell to 25.7 per cent in FY26, the lowest in at least 12 years. The ratio had fell to 29.8 per cent in FY25 from a record 61.4 per cent in FY20, when the Covid-19 pandemic triggered a sharp fall in corporate earnings and inflated payout ratios. Over the past 12 years, the average payout ratio has been about 40 per cent.