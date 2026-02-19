Goldman Sachs bets on AI-led themes, India, China as top EM themes in 2026

Goldman Sachs on AI, India, China in 2026

Artificial intelligence-led innovation, a structurally evolving China, and a cyclical recovery in India could prove to be the best investment opportunities for investors across emerging markets (EMs) in 2026, Goldman Sachs Asset Management said in a report.

Supportive financial conditions and economic reforms, it said, could bolster EM economies over the coming quarters, offering investment opportunities this year.

"Softer headline inflation across EMs, aided by lower oil prices, benefits EM net oil importers. Conversely, higher precious and base metal prices, especially gold and copper, are supportive of EMs with a high concentration of mining exports," wrote Başak Yavuz, co-CIO of fundamental equity and head of emerging markets equity, Goldman Sachs Asset Management, in a co-authored note with Simona Gambarini, and Mithran Sudhir. Investor positioning in EM equities, they added, remains conservative, with the asset class currently trading at a ~40 per cent discount to US equities on a 1-year forward P/E basis, suggesting potential for the valuation gap to narrow.

Emerging markets' returns in 2025 Notably, emerging market equities generated one of their strongest annual returns in eight years in 2025 with the MSCI EM Index returning 34.4 per cent in US dollar terms. The index outperformed most developed stock markets, including US equities, last year. Going ahead, analysts feel EM assets, including bonds, may extend their rally in 2026 driven by resilient growth, anticipated interest rate easing, a weaker dollar, as well as robust corporate fundamentals. Goldman Sachs Asset Management backs three broad themes in 2026: India: Earnings rebound and policy support India, which lagged broader EM peers in 2025 due to elevated valuations and a cyclical slowdown, may be positioned for a rebound, the brokerage said. Analysts expect India's corporate earnings to accelerate to mid-teen growth of 14 per cent in CY26/27, above the 10-per cent EM average excluding Korea and Taiwan. MSCI India profits grew 10 per cent in CY 2025.

Valuation-wise, Goldman Sachs said India's recent underperformance relative to the broader EM index has narrowed its valuation gap with peers. This may provide entry points in select segments, including financials, consumer discretionary and parts of the commodity space. "Structural drivers -- including rising incomes, formalisation of the economy, expanding digital infrastructure and resilient retail investment flows -- remain intact. Potential trade agreements with the US and EU could further bolster sentiment and foreign inflows," it said. AI boom in Asia The rapid expansion of artificial intelligence is reshaping the EM opportunity bets, particularly in North Asia. Companies across China, Taiwan and South Korea, Goldman Sachs noted, form critical links in the global AI supply chain, spanning across semiconductors, memory chips, electronic components, and data infrastructure.

Last year, South Korean market saw nearly half of its over 70-per cent gains driven by strong semiconductor stock performance. Taiwan's stock market, meanwhile, rallied with its economy's exports largely driven by semiconductors, electronic components, and data servers. As order books for select hardware manufacturers in Taiwan, and Korea are likely to stay robust through 2026, a cyclical upturn in these markets could reinforce earnings momentum, Goldman Sachs said. However, it cautioned that geopolitical tensions remain a key monitorable, both as a risk and as a catalyst for supply chain realignment. China: Innovation and export adaptability Goldman Sachs Asset Management noted that China's equity markets staged a notable recovery in 2025, supported by a shift toward higher-value exports and domestic technological advancement.

Despite tariff pressures, the country met its 5-per cent growth target, underpinned by diversified export channels and global manufacturing -- accounting for roughly a third of worldwide output. "This export strategy, combined with the country's manufacturing prowess and dominance in supply of rare earths, could mitigate downside risk from possible future trade tensions," it noted. Moreover, Chinese equities trade at a significant discount to US markets on forward earnings multiples, while foreign ownership levels are below historical averages. With domestic property returns subdued and real returns on cash compressed, incremental household savings could gradually find their way into equities, providing an additional layer of support, Goldman Sachs said.