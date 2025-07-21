NSDL IPO: Trading in unlisted shares freezes; check key details from DRHP

NSDL IPO: The much-anticipated The much-anticipated initial public offering (IPO) of National Securities Depository (NSDL) is expected to roll out soon, with the company planning to begin accepting investor bids as early as next week. According to a Bloomberg report, NSDL could raise up to $500 million from the offering.

ALSO READ: NSDL plans to start taking investor orders for IPO from next week With this listing, NSDL will become India’s second publicly traded depository, joining Central Depository Services (CDSL), which went public on the NSE in 2017.

Trading of NSDL's unlisted shares halts

Trading in NSDL’s unlisted shares has been frozen since Friday, July 18, in line with regulatory norms. This means no off-market transactions in the unlisted category will be permitted until six months after the company’s shares are listed on the bourses. According to Unlisted Arena, the company’s unlisted shares were last seen trading at around ₹989.90 per share.

Investor interest in the unlisted market, Manan Doshi, Co-founder of Unlisted Arena, said, often rises sharply when an IPO nears, as greater clarity around the listing prompts a rush to buy shares before they hit the exchanges. "NSDL was no exception—its unlisted shares saw strong demand in June, trading between ₹1,180 and ₹1,200 as anticipation around the IPO grew," said Doshi. “However, the price has since declined slightly due to changing expectations around the IPO pricing, although investor demand for the company’s shares has remained strong,” Doshi added. NSDL IPO details According to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) filed by the company, the NSDL IPO will be an offer for sale (OFS) of 57,260,001 equity shares with a face value of ₹2 each. Among the key shareholders looking to offload their stake are the National Stock Exchange of India, which plans to sell 18,000,001 shares; IDBI Bank, which aims to offload 22,220,000 shares; and Union Bank of India, which intends to sell 5,625,000 shares.

NSDL shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE. As per the DRHP, the price band and final offer price will be determined in consultation with the book running lead managers (BRLMs). These will be based on market demand for the equity shares through the book-building process and on qualitative and quantitative factors. MUFG Intime India (formerly Link Intime India) has been appointed as the registrar to the issue. The book running lead managers include ICICI Securities, Axis Capital, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India), IDBI Capital Markets & Securities, Motilal Oswal Investment, and SBI Capital Markets.