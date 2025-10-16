Thursday, October 16, 2025 | 02:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Indian Bank Q2 results: Net profit rises 11.5% to ₹3,018 cr; NPA improves

Indian Bank Q2 results: Net profit rises 11.5% to ₹3,018 cr; NPA improves

The bank posted a standalone net profit of Rs 2,706 crore during the September quarter of 2024-25 fiscal

Q2 earnings, Q2 result

Gross non-performing assets (NPA) improved to 2.60 per cent during Q2 over 3.48 per cent of total loans in September 2024. Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 2:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Public sector Indian Bank on Thursday reported an 11.53 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 3,018 crore for the second quarter ended September 30 of the current fiscal.

The bank posted a standalone net profit of Rs 2,706 crore during the September quarter of 2024-25 fiscal.

Interest income rose to Rs 11,964 crore during the September quarter of FY26, from Rs 11,125 crore in the year-ago period.

Provisioning against bad loans was down to Rs 739 crore during the quarter against Rs 1,099 crore in the July-September period of the last fiscal.

Gross non-performing assets (NPA) improved to 2.60 per cent during Q2 over 3.48 per cent of total loans in September 2024.

 

Shares of Indian Bank were trading at Rs 792.90 apiece, up 2.27 per cent over the previous close on the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Q2 earnings, Q2 result

Indian Overseas Bank Q2 results: Net profit jumps 58% to ₹1,226 crore

Nestle

Nestle India Q2 results: Consolidated net profit slips 17.4% to ₹743 cr

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Q2 results today: Infosys, Wipro, Nestle, Punjab & Sind Bank on Oct 16

Q2 earnings, Q2 result

LT Finance Q2FY26 net profit up 6 per cent, GST reform to support growth

real estate, realty firms

Oberoi Realty Q2 FY26 results: Net profit rises 29% to ₹760.26 crore

Topics : Indian Bank Q2 results Banking sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 2:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksKEI Industries Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayStocks To BuyTop Muhurat PicksDelhi Weather UpdatesUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon