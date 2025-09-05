ITC shares drop 2% amid GST tweaks; Analysts decode impact, stock strategy

Shares of ITC fell over 2 per cent on Friday, two days after the government announced sweeping changes to the Goods and Services Tax (GST), making tax applicable on the transaction value of cigarettes instead of the earlier method.

Shares of the snapped a three-day losing streak and currently trade at 5.1 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 20.5 per cent this year, compared to a 4.8 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. ITC has a total market capitalisation of ₹5.08 trillion, according to BSE.

Why are ITC shares volatile?

The GST Council, chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, reached a consensus on Wednesday to adopt a simplified two-tier rate structure. The new rates will take effect from September 22, the first day of Navratri. A special rate of 40 per cent will apply to all luxury and tobacco-related products.