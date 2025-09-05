Home / Markets / News / ITC shares drop 2% amid GST tweaks; Analysts decode impact, stock strategy

ITC shares drop 2% amid GST tweaks; Analysts decode impact, stock strategy

Emkay retained an 'Add' rating on ITC with a target price of ₹475, noting that the stock offers decent upside potential

The average daily trading volume (ADTV) for the futures and options segment climbed to a new record high of Rs 537 trillion in September, rising 7.2 per cent on a month-on-month basis. The ADTV for the cash segment, however, fell nearly 4 per cent to
ITC share price today
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 11:40 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Shares of ITC fell over 2 per cent on Friday, two days after the government announced sweeping changes to the Goods and Services Tax (GST), making tax applicable on the transaction value of cigarettes instead of the earlier method.
 
The cigarette maker's stock fell as much as 2.37 per cent during the day to ₹406.05 per share, the steepest intraday loss since May 28 this year. The stock pared losses to trade 2.1 per cent lower at ₹406.6 apiece, compared to a 0.21 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 11:02 AM. The stock price of ITC opened 4 per cent higher, reacting to the development on Thursday. 
 
Shares of the snapped a three-day losing streak and currently trade at 5.1 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 20.5 per cent this year, compared to a 4.8 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. ITC has a total market capitalisation of ₹5.08 trillion, according to BSE. 

Why are ITC shares volatile?

The GST Council, chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, reached a consensus on Wednesday to adopt a simplified two-tier rate structure. The new rates will take effect from September 22, the first day of Navratri. A special rate of 40 per cent will apply to all luxury and tobacco-related products. 
 
While the council hiked that tax payable to 40 per cent from 28 per cent earlier, it decided that the GST will be levied on the Retail Sale Price (RSP), or Maximum Retail Price (MRP) instead of transaction value on Pan Masala, Gutkha, Cigarettes, Unmanufactured tobacco, Chewing tobacco like Zarda. 
 
JM Financial said that the initial understanding is that the MRP-to-tax ratio (for ITC) will come down to 40 per cent, against the current 47-48 per cent. "However, we believe we could see some increase in excise duty post the transition, either in the Union budget or future GST meetings to make tax incidence neutral for Cigarettes." 
 
Steady taxation in recent years has helped curb growth in illegal volumes, while supporting accelerated growth in legal volumes, which is positive for the government, Emkay said in a recent note. If the levy is imposed on MRP, ITC's competitive position would strengthen, the brokerages said. said.
 
Emkay retained an 'Add' rating on ITC with a June 2026 target price of ₹475, noting that the stock offers decent upside potential as prevailing overhangs ease.
 
Analysts at Motilal Oswal noted that the GST rate will now be applicable on MRP versus earlier on transaction value. Current total taxes are 50-55 per cent of MRP, and in case there is no additional duty beyond the revised GST rate, it is positive for the space, analysts said. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Concord Control Systems shares jump 7%, hit all-time high; here's why

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex reverse early gains; FMCG, IT top losers; Rupee hits record low

Biocon shares gain 2% after USFDA inspection at Bengaluru facility; details

Ola Electric Mobility shares slip 6% as SoftBank trims over 2% stake

This smallcap stock hit 5% upper circuit on winning ₹78-crore order

Topics :The Smart InvestorMarkets Sensex NiftyITC LtdITC cigaretteGST RevampMarketsNifty FMCGS&P BSE Sensex

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 11:13 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story