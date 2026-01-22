IndiGo Q3 profit falls 77% to ₹550 cr on labour code impact, December chaos
IndiGo Q3 profit falls 77% to ₹550 cr on labour code impact, December chaos
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
Listen to This Article
InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of India's largest airline operator, IndiGo, on Thursday reported a 77.6 per cent drop in its consolidated net profit to ₹549.8 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q3FY26). During the same period last year, the airline recorded a profit of ₹2,448.8 crore.
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 4:18 PM IST