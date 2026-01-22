Thursday, January 22, 2026 | 04:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IndiGo Q3 profit falls 77% to ₹550 cr on labour code impact, December chaos

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of India's largest airline operator, IndiGo, on Thursday reported a 77.6 per cent drop in its consolidated net profit to ₹549.8 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q3FY26). During the same period last year, the airline recorded a profit of ₹2,448.8 crore.
  

First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 4:18 PM IST

